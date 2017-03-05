Shooting shows dangers cops face every day

Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson speaks late Tuesday night outside Stroger Hospital, where two police officers were treated after they were shot in Back of the Yards. They were released Wednesday. | Mitchell Armentrout/Sun-Times

As a city, we must hold police officers to the highest standards because we count on them to look out for us, to keep us safe.

But with those high expectations comes a deep sense of appreciation, as well. We must be always mindful of the tremendous physical risks we ask officers to take each day.

Such was the case late on Tuesday when two Chicago Police officers investigating a gang-related shooting in the Back of the Yards neighborhood came under fire while they were sitting in an unmarked tactical van.

EDITORIAL

The unnamed officers were taken by ambulance to Stroger Hospital. One was shot in the back; the other in the arm and hip. Both were released Wednesday, as other officers investigated who shot the two officers and why. Police questioned three “people of interest” on Wednesday. They recovered an assault rifle and a handgun in connection to the shootings.

“It’s just another example of how dangerous this job is,” Police Supt. Eddie Johnson said, quoted by the Chicago Tribune. “And I think people take it for granted that when police officers come to work every day, they put their lives on the line every single day they get in their car.

“Listen, if they will fire at police officers like that, they have no thought process in terms of firing at other citizens of this great city.”

Such a brazen act demonstrates the depth of the violence that continues to plague parts of Chicago. And it reminds us — though we should not need reminding — of the dangers cops face daily.

