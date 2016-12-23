Sunday letters: A Christmas gift from the 24th District police

John Cullinan, the writer's brother, is shown here with Billy Keenan, the writer's son. When Billy was a boy, Uncle John would carry him on his forearm. / Photo provided

My brother died last year on Christmas Day. We got a call from the Chicago Police Department just as our family was getting ready in different parts of the city to gather for a holiday celebration. Time stood still and then it unraveled as the officer informed us that our brother had been found by a concerned neighbor. They told us later that they suspected it was a heart attack, but because he had been alone at the time standard procedure was that they would have to investigate. Officers remained at my brother’s home until that could be accomplished.

SEND LETTERS TO: letters@suntimes.com. Please include your neighborhood or hometown and a phone number for verification purposes.

This is a tribute to those officers, especially Sgt. Heinz Wieland, Officer Bill Grayal and Officer Milton Lastidy of the 24th District — Rogers Park — who became our lifeline during those difficult hours. Our family was treated with the utmost compassion, respect and professionalism as the officers stayed in touch with us and explained every step of the process. During these phone calls, we told them about my brother, John Cullinan. We wanted them to know who he was while they stood watch. In doing so, we learned who they were. Dedicated officers of the utmost integrity who couldn’t be with their families on Christmas Day but became an honor guard for mine.

My brother John was an easy-going guy with a giant heart. My children and grandchildrens’ favorite memory of Uncle John was swinging on his arm when they were little. Before he’d hug them, he’d hold out his arm (he was a former football player who never worked out but had this amazing physique). He could hold two kids at a time on his forearm, and it became a ritual, a rite and now a sacred memory.

I’m not sure what stories we shared with the police that day, I just know that they listened and told us that they would be at my brother’s side as he left his home for the final time.

My sister, Chris, and I would like to thank the Chicago Police Department, 24th District, for such kindness to my family. On this Christmas, their gift continues to offer us comfort and peace.

Kathleen Keenan, Lincoln Park