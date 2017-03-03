Sunday letters: Easy to knock cops from the comfort of an office

In an editorial, the Sun-Times says it does not understand why Chicago cops are allowed to wait 24 hours before filing out a statement after a police-involved shooting (“Despite Jeff Sessions, reform Chicago police here” — Feb. 28). That’s very easy to say as you sit behind a keyboard. The police carry guns and sometimes they have to use them, with the adrenaline and emotion that follows. Every officer will respond different to being involved in a shooting.

You think an officer who is shot at is ready to file a report two hours later? Most departments are allowed 48 hours to make a statement, and the federal government allows three days to make a statement, but the media makes a real big deal about the Chicago Police Department allowing 24 hours. This is the same media who can sit in an office and watch a video of an officer-involved shooting and say everything the officer did was wrong — yet the officer had one second to make that decision.

Richard Barber, Mount Greenwood

Wanted: Honest effort from Democrats

Interesting that President Donald Trump has called upon members of Congress to come together to work on matters that will “make America great again.” For eight years, Republicans steadfastly adhered to a pact that they would oppose any proposal that came from the Obama administration.

Nevertheless, I hope Democrats will make an honest effort to work with those now in control. It’s not likely to do any good, but one yearns to see our so-called leaders acting in a responsible fashion.

Dan McGuire, Bensenville