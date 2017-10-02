Sunday letters: Empathy, sympathy for boy attacked at school

As one who grew up in the Chicago suburbs and was bullied as a child, I was deeply saddened to read of the savage beating received by middle school student Henry Sembdner (“Cubs’ Rizzo reaches out to boy who was attacked at school” — Feb. 7). In general, the issue of bullying is poorly addressed in our society despite the irreparable and lasting emotional and physical harm sustained by victims.

Bullies often have family and/or psychological issues such as a missing parent or a parent who themselves bullies, and this juvenile behavior can often be considered as a desperate cry for help. School administrators, teachers and social family services need to observe and listen to these pleas for help and work with or investigate the parents of bullies to help their children understand that this anti-social behavior is unacceptable. Otherwise, we merely establish a vicious cycle in our society that condones the principle that might makes right, i.e. the laws of the jungle, so that the bullies of today end up becoming the vicious criminals of tomorrow.

We must all jointly endeavor to end the cruelty and intolerance that some children display toward one another. I wish Henry a speedy and full recovery.

Michael Pravica, Henderson, Nevada

4 stars for Caped Crusader

Richard Roeper’s review of “The Lego Batman Movie” (Feb. 8) mentions a “quite terrible TV show from the 1960s.” Holy Exaggeration, Richard! That show starring Adam West as the Caped Crusader was colorful and campy fun for us kids. It still is.

Steve Metsch, La Grange

Nixing OT pay hurts

Governor Bruce Rauner recently vetoed Senate Bill 261, which would have permitted overtime pay for home-care workers who work more than 40 hours a week and would have strengthened Illinois’ Home Services Program. This is inexcusable. These workers are the caretakers, known as personal assistants, of people with disabilities and deserve appropriate compensation. They help Illinois’ disabled live in their homes independently, outside of nursing homes and institutions. These workers save Illinois thousands of dollars per year.

Chloe Konicki, Lemont