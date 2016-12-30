Sunday letters: ‘Sanctuary campus’ at SIU bad idea

It is a shame that some of the students and members of the faculty of Southern Illinois University, one of the first schools dedicated to the improvement of criminal justice systems, propose disregarding laws by suggesting that the university initiate a sanctuary policy for undocumented students. Sanctuary is a medieval myth that never has been granted by government. We are a nation of laws. Our institutions, including those such as SIU that are funded by government, must adhere to those laws.

John Culloton, Norwood Park

SEND LETTERS TO: letters@suntimes.com. Please include your neighborhood or hometown and a phone number for verification purposes.

Kerry speech not so memorable

Secretary of State John Kerry delivered a 70-minute speech last week on the subject of U.S. and Israeli relations, particularly relating to Israeli settlement activity. Ludwig van Beethoven’s masterpiece, his legendary Ninth Symphony, with its theme of universal brotherhood), runs approximately 60 minutes long. Did Kerry have more to say than Beethoven? I am reminded of Mark Twain’s comment: “I am writing you this long letter because I didn’t take the time to write you a short one.”

Myriad opinions were spawned by Kerry’s provocative comments. Regardless of one’s views on these crucially sensitive matters discussed, though, which work will value and remember more: Kerry’s speech or Beethoven’s symphony?

Leon J. Hoffman, Lincoln Park