Taking care when the heat hits Chicago

Kids escaping the heat by running through the water of the Crown Fountain in Millennium Park. Some even made 'water angels' in the reflecting pool. | Natalie Watts/Sun-Times

“We all walk out there. It’s very, very, very hot . . . Yes, we go to extremes in Chicago. And that’s why people love Chicago.”

It was July of 1995, a time of record heat in Chicago, and Mayor Richard M. Daley was urging people not “blow it out of proportion.”

As it happened, Chicago suffered 739 heat-related deaths that summer, though perhaps none of us — the mayor was hardly alone — understood how deadly a run of extremely hot weather can be.

EDITORIAL

And so we urge caution each summer when the heat spikes hits again, as it doing this week. With highs in the 90s and summer just beginning, it’s important to remember to take precautions.

There are three stages of heat emergencies: heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Those most susceptible are children, the elderly, those drinking alcohol and those who are overweight.

Heat stroke can lead to coma or death, and those affected must be rushed to the emergency room. Symptoms include confusion, fainting, seizures, excessive sweating and an abnormally high body temperature.

Taking care of others in high heat is a group effort. The police can’t possibly do it alone. Check regularly on loved ones, neighbors and friends.

In Chicago, six cooling centers are open to the public. On evenings and weekends, some city-operated facilities, including libraries, park facilities and police stations also serve as cooling centers. To find one nearest you, call 311. At that number you can also request a check on someone and register for the city’s Extreme Weather Notification System.

Avoid prolonged exposure to heat and never leave anyone, including pets, in a hot car – even for a few minutes. Consuming alcohol, coffee or soda can increase your risk of experiencing a heat emergency, so stick to water and natural juices.