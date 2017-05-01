Thursday letters: Push for tougher gun crime punishment

I heartily concur with your editorial criticizing slack penalties and judicial softness when it comes to punishing people for gun-related crimes. While Chicago has strict laws regulating the purchase of guns, all one needs to do is drive to the suburbs or Indiana to get a gun, then commit crimes here almost with impunity because penalties are so minimal. Criminals need to understand that if they choose to do this and are caught, they will spend serious time in prison. In simple terms, criminals need to fear being caught, especially repeat offenders. And judges need to be held accountable for their actions when they are too lenient, especially with violent repeat offenders.

SEND LETTERS TO: letters@suntimes.com. Please include your neighborhood or hometown and a phone number for verification purposes.

Rich Rzadski, Portage Park

Have Dems learned nothing?

I can’t help but feel that no small part of the Democrats’ strategy in the recent election was to ridicule, condemn and demonize those who disagreed with their left-leaning ideology. Am I wrong in suspecting that words like xenophobe, racist and homophobe have gained more currency in recent years? Given the Democrats’ across-the-board losses on Nov. 8, one might reasonably ask how that’s working out?

Marty Zielinski, Norwood Park