To honor fallen soldiers, do a better job of electing nation’s leaders

Memorial Day always brings a touch of sadness to this writer. I watch the Memorial Day celebration televised from Washington. It pays tribute to our gallant men and women who have given their lives in service to the country. Patriotism is on full display and the tributes are so touching.

We honor those who gave their lives to preserve and protect our way of life. But the characteristics we hold up as exemplary in this way of life — such as intelligence, good judgment, thoughtfulness, integrity, good character and compassion for others — have not always been adhered to by our nation’s leaders. We have chosen leaders based on race and political party affiliation. We have chosen leaders who appeal to the fears and prejudices of many voters and make wild promises.

To honor those who died to give us this great land of promise, and to make sure they did not die in vain, we can and must do better a better job electing our leaders.

Ned L. McCray, Tinley Park

Continue support for Paris Climate Accord

Now that President Donald Trump has decided to withdraw the United States from the Paris Agreement on Climate Change, other participating countries must double down on their actions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, with the hope that saner heads prevailing in Washington in the near future. This necessary effort to make our planet safe for future generations must not be allowed to lose momentum.

Mary F. Warren, Wheaton