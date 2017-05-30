President Trump’s trip to Europe has awakened a pejorative term: The ugly American. As described by Wikipedia, it’s a term that refers to perceptions of loud, arrogant, demeaning, thoughtless, ignorant and ethnocentric behavior by Americans, especially abroad.

When walking with other NATO delegates, Trump physically pushed aside delegate so he could get front and center for a photograph. The push was noticeable, as was his effort to straighten up his suit. He made no apologies. This was the Ugly American.

SEND LETTERS TO: letters@suntimes.com. Please include your neighborhood or hometown and a phone number for verification purposes.

In Trump’s address to NATO, he admonished them in an arrogant, ignorant and demeaning way as he told them to pay up on their dues. Yes, all NATO countries should pay their dues, but there is no reason to make them feel as though they should bow their heads in shame. The United States needs NATO as much as NATO needs the United States.

When we elect a president, we expect good manners and respect for others. Given Trump’s despicable behavior during the election, we should have seen he is not suitable to be president. Now, given his behavior during his trip to Europe, we can see he’s not capable of properly conducting official business concerning world affairs.

Thanks to a free press, we’ll soon find out what plans Trump, Vladimir Putin and Trump’s son in law, Jared Kushner, are making for the people of the United States and Russia. Stay tuned!Dean Koldenhoven, Palos Heights

Is Trump credible enough to ‘scold’ NATO?