Wednesday letters: Worry about killer guns, not terrorist trucks

As I read Linda Chavez’ column on Christmas Day, all I could think of is that this is someone who has lost the plot. All her discussion about “terrorist networks” filled with “hate-filled fanatics” using trucks to kill people ignores the reality of what happens in our country. When people in the United States are murdered, they are not staring at the front bumper of a truck; they are looking down the barrel of a gun.

Don Anderson, Park



Nobody punished in charter school scam

As the Sun-Times reported last week, four staffers with the Noble Network of Charter Schools received letters of reprimand from the president of Noble, Eric Thomas. Why? One of them had received and the other three had signed off on using an improperly obtained list of Chicago Public School students’ names, addresses and grade levels to send recruitment postcards to the homes of at least 28,000 CPS kids. Back in September, CPS parents had complained to the Sun-Times that their children had received postcards at home inviting them to consider Noble’s 18 schools. A Noble executive assistant apparently had been sent the list by a CPS employee. What happened to the CPS employee? CPS officials say the person was fired. But what happened to the Noble staffers? Other than the reprimand letter, apparently nothing. Eric Thomas told the Sun-Times that “no one was suspended or lost any pay.” As a CPS parent, Jeff Jenkins, aptly points out: “That’s not going to discourage anybody.”

Christine Craven, Evergreen Park

Blago’s last hope in a weird year



In a year when the Cubs won the World Series, and Hillary Clinton lost the presidency to Donald Trump, up is down and black is white. So, if and when President Barack Obama acts on former Gov. Rod Blagojevich’s last gasp request and commutes the prison sentence of Illinois’ most famous law breaker, it should surprise no one.

Scot Sinclair, Third Lake