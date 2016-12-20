Wednesday letters: A cop with a record is a compromised cop

As a retired Chicago police officer, after almost 30 years of service, I wholeheartedly agree with another former Chicago police officer, Bob Angone that the city should be wary of lowering standards for police hires. As Angone write in a recent letter, if the city were to do that, then every arrest would be cast in doubt. How can an officer testify in a drug case, for example, if he himself was once arrested for drugs? How can an officer swear under oath that the person he saw driving was intoxicated when he himself was once arrested for a DUI? I mean, come on, where does it stop?

Jose R. Fernandez, Chicago Lawn

Face facts about Hillary

In a letter on Monday, Sun-Times reader Karen Wagner stated that, “We have ample evidence to show that the election was greatly influenced and most likely determined by the act of a foreign power.” That’s a pretty amazing claim. Not even Hillary Clinton’s staffers or campaign manager have claimed that Russia’s meddling “determined” the outcome of the election. I didn’t vote for Donald Trump, but I have been quite amused these past several weeks by the antics of Democrats and Hillary’s supporters. They just can’t accept the fact that a large proportion of the country viewed her with equal or more disdain than Democrats viewed Trump. These were without a doubt the worse two candidates for the presidency that I have seen in my lifetime. I don’t think President-elect Trump is qualified to serve in the highest elected office of our country. But if the Sun-Times is going to print dissenting letters, at least publish ones that have some semblance of truth.

John C. Fawcett, Burr Ridge

Do your homework, Donald

Did the Russians really try to interfere in our election process? Our “I’m so smart” president-elect says, “Show me the proof.” Those daily secret intelligence briefings that he shuns would be a good place to start.

Dan McGuire, Bensenville