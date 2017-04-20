Aaron Schock asks judge to dismiss criminal indictment

WASHINGTON – Former Rep. Aaron Schock R-Ill., on Thursday asked a judge in Springfield to dismiss his federal corruption charges, asserting the prosecutor crossed a line by violating separation of powerprovisions in the Constitution.

“The wide-ranging Indictment against Mr. Schock repeatedly trespasses on land the Constitution reserves for Congress. The Indictment repeatedly relies on House rules or standards

that were not designed to be the basis for criminal charges and are themselves ambiguous,” Schock’s motion to dismiss argues.

Shock’s legal team asserts that the Nov. 10, 2016 criminal indictment violates the Constitution for, among other reasons, improperly intruding into the affairs of Congress when it comes to regulating how a member spends campaign and government funds.

That alleged prosecutorial overreach represents what Schock’s lawyers argue is a “chilling precedent” that allows for the selective prosecution of House and Senate members.

The motion to dismiss the 24-count indictment, handed down by a grand jury in Springfield, has been expected. Last month, Schock’s lawyers laid some of the groundwork by filing court papers alleging federal probers improperly turned a “fairly junior staffer” in Schock’s Peoria office into a “confidential informant” who secretly recorded him and stole documents.

The motion to dismiss asserts that 10 of the charges against Schock in the indictment steam from ambiguous rules made by members of the House of Representatives.

The indictment alleged Schock broke various laws by using campaign and government funds for cars, mileage reimbursements, interior decorating, a charter plane flight to a Bears game and sports tickets he resold for profit.

Schock, once a rising political star, is also accused of filing false income tax returns and covering up his spending trail and alleged fraud schemes with fake invoices and untrue statements.

Schock – whose congressional district included part of Springfield – resigned from Congress on March 31, 2015 under a cloud. Shock’s troubles snowballed after a Washington Post article detailing Schock’s Capitol Hill lavish office redecorating.

That triggered a stream of other stories by news outlets, including the Chicago Sun-Times, about Schock’s questionable use of government and campaign funds.

When the former Peoria lawmaker came to Congress in 2009, he was the youngest member of the House.

Since leaving Congress, Schock splits his time between Peoria and Los Angles, where he works in real estate development.