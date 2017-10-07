ACLU urges Emanuel, aldermen to strengthen Welcoming City Ordinance

The American Civil Liberties Union has joined the chorus of groups calling for the city to eliminate the exceptions in its "Welcoming City" ordinance. | Sun-Times file photo

The American Civil Liberties Union urged Mayor Rahm Emanuel and the City Council Monday to strengthen Chicago’s Welcoming City Ordinance to ensure that “all immigrants are protected, without exception.”

Currently, Chicago Police officers are permitted to cooperate with Immigration and Customs Enforcement if targeted individuals are: in the city’s gang database; have pending felony prosecutions or prior felony convictions or if they are the subject of an outstanding criminal warrant.

For months, immigrant activists, the Black Youth Project and Hispanic aldermen have demanded removal of all of those so-called “carve-outs.”

On Monday, the ACLU joined the chorus, arguing that the exemptions “have little relationship to the goal of public safety.”

Of the 41,000 outstanding arrest warrants in Cook County, more than half are at least a ten years old, the ACLU claimed. Many of those warrants stem from a “technical violation of probation or supervised release—not a new charge,” the ACLU said.

The ACLU further argued that Chicago Police Department’s gang database is “notoriously inaccurate.” That’s because, as the Chicago Sun-Times has reported, the public “does not know the criteria for inclusion on the list and someone placed on the list has no notice, nor any opportunity to contest inclusion.”

In a letter to key committee chairmen, ACLU senior staff attorney Rebecca K. Glenberg argued that the Chicago Police Department “already has plenty of tools to arrest and detain individuals who pose a real threat to the public—whether or not they are immigrants.”

Glenberg noted that the Welcoming City Ordinance was tailor-made to “encourage cooperation between the community and law enforcement by assuring immigrants that the police are not there to enforce immigration laws.”

The exceptions “do the opposite,” she said.

“Many immigrants continue to fear that cooperating with police could lead to detention or deportation for themselves or for family members.”

“We applaud the city for acting in 2012 to make clear that all persons—no matter their immigration status—are welcome in Chicago. The message of welcoming, however, is being undermined by exceptions in the ordinance that can easily be fixed.”

Tania Unzueta, legal and policy director for Mijente, a national Latino organization, noted that immigrant activists and their City Council champions have pushed to eliminate the “carve-outs” for more than a year.

“It is time for the city to take action,” she was quoted as saying.

At a City Hall news conference in January, Unzueta argued that someone can land in the gang database and be “targeted for deportation” simply because a police officer “decided that they look like someone who’s in a gang.”

She added: “What we want is a city where everyone is protected, regardless of whether they’ve had negative interactions with police. Regardless of whether they have been targeted or criminalized by police. With those carve-outs in place, immigrants don’t feel safe in Chicago.”

Chicago’s days as a “sanctuary city” where undocumented people can access city services and live without fear of police harassment date back more than 30 years.

In 1985, then-Mayor Harold Washington issued an executive order prohibiting city employees from enforcing federal immigration laws. He made the move to protest the federal government’s decision to question people seeking city services and conduct random searches of city records in an effort to find undocumented immigrants.

Four years later, then-Mayor Richard M. Daley affirmed the executive order. In 2006, the City Council turned the order into law as the immigration debate raged on in Congress.

It prohibited city agencies from asking about the immigration status of people seeking city services. The ordinance also prohibited Chicago Police from questioning the immigration status of crime victims, witnesses or other law-abiding citizens.

Despite that city policy, there remained a legal loophole.

When Chicago Police made a stop, ran a criminal background check and found a deportation order, there was no specific standard on what they should do amid mounting pressure from the federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency to turn them over.

As a result, a 54-year-old mother from Cameroon stopped after failing to signal a turn was detained for two nights in 2012 after police found a deportation order on her record.

The case of Rose Tchakounte — who was turned over to ICE, but never deported — became a cause célèbre for the Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights.

In response, Emanuel and U.S. Rep. Luis Gutierrez (D-Il.), united behind the so-called “Welcoming City” ordinance that prohibits police from detaining undocumented immigrants unless they are wanted on a criminal warrant or have been convicted of a serious crime.