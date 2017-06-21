Addison Russell’s estranged wife says her child comes first

“It is my hope that Addison and I get through this difficult time with respect and dignity,” said Melisa Reidy-Russell, estranged wife of Cubs shortstop Addison Russell, in a statement sent to Sneed shortly after hiring Chicago divorce attorney Thomas T. Field of Beermann Pritikin Mirabelli Swerdlove LLP.

“My main concern is our child — and I hope that one day if he looks back at the media reports, he can say his parents handled this in a classy way,” said Reidy-Russell, 23, who is seeking sole custody of their 1-year-old son, Aiden.

Russell filed for divorce first on June 12 in Florida, which was followed by a social media slingshot via Instagram by Melisa, accusing her husband of being unfaithful to her and lying to her.

That sparked a subsequent comment by a friend of Melisa’s alleging domestic abuse — which has since been deleted — but resulted in the MLB requesting an interview with her about the allegations. Russell denied the claims, calling them “false and hurtful.”

“It has been suggested my client is refusing to cooperate with the MLB for an interview,” Field said. “That’s not true. At this juncture, she is just not interested in accepting the invitation. We are not affirming or denying the domestic abuse. She is just looking out for the best interest of her family and very conscious of her son, who she wants to protect.”

OPINION

Field claims the couple met in Florida and have been married less than two years. Melisa is a credentialed cosmetologist, Field said.

“She is really concerned about family at the end of the day,” he added. “Look, despite having been in the spotlight being married to a professional baseball player and coming into this process while being so very young, she is scared and vulnerable and wants to get through this and hold her head up, and, most importantly, take care of her son.

“While she was visiting family in Florida, he [Russell] had moved into a new condo in Chicago, so she had nowhere to stay when she arrived home.”

“Let me add, she asked me to speak on her behalf to set the record straight because she is overwhelmed. The only thing that came directly from her on social media was that Addison had been unfaithful to her.”

Sneed exclusive . . .

Watch for Dem gubernatorial hopeful Chris Kennedy, scion of the legendary Kennedy clan, to show up at the Cook County Dem pre-slating meeting Thursday and demand they conduct an open primary.

Translation: “Chris will ask that they not slate any candidate and allow the primary voters to make a decision,” a Kennedy source said. “He is doing this because he believes the primary voters should be making the decision and not the party insiders. The role of the party is to bring people together and not end-run the primary voters in March.”

Rahm & the hunk . . .

Dateline: The gum line.

They did not talk about Ivanka Trump.

Nor did they jaw about The Donald, our country’s president.

But handsome Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, the man who was snapped getting goo-goo eyes from the president’s daughter during a trip to Washington months ago, and Mayor Rahm Emanuel did talk about open spaces.

Huh?

• Translation: Sneed is told Emanuel and Trudeau met privately Tuesday night during a summit of mayors from around the world meeting in Montreal, and talked about how much the mayors of Toronto and Montreal have been raving about Chicago’s Riverwalk and Millennium Park.

“He [Trudeau] is well respected across America, and it’s nice to hear how much he’s been told about how our parks are so incredible,” the mayor told Sneed.

• Upshot: Of course, the two couldn’t pass up a discussion about politics, and Sneed is told the two discussed areas of possible “international collaboration.”

• Buckshot: Hmm. Sure sounds like they talked Trump?

Bench press . . .

Movin’ up: Congrats to attorney Kristin Barnette McCarthy, wife of Chicago’s former top cop Garry McCarthy, on being elected president of the Women’s Bar Association of Illinois.

Sneedlings . . .

I spy: Janelle “Hidden Figures” Monae dining alone at RPM Italian recently. . . . Ditto for film producer Judd Apatow and his actress-wife, Leslie Mann. . . . Cubbie pitcher Eddie Butler spotted at Harry Caray’s on Kinzie last Saturday night. . . . Same for former TV host Jerry Springer and former Cub Randy Wells. . . . Bears head coach John Fox serving it up at SPiN Chicago in River North recently. . . . NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar at The Chicago Firehouse Restaurant last weekend. . . . Rock star Jon Bon Jovi spotted at Wabash Tap. . . . Today’s birthdays: Meryl Streep, 68; Cyndi Lauper, 64, and Carson Daly, 44.