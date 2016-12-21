After bloody year, CPD looks to New York for crime-fighting ideas

In an interview at CPD headquarters Wednesday, Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson says he'll change the way recruits are trained as a way to improve community relations. | Santiago Covarrubias/Sun-Times

Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson will introduce recruits to New York-style training methods in 2017 to improve the relationship between cops and a distrustful public, he said in a wide-ranging interview Wednesday.

Johnson, searching for new ways to prevent a repeat of Chicago’s out-of-control gun violence in 2016, is taking lessons from New York City’s police training academy, which he recently toured.

Starting in January, the department will launch a pilot program to change the way recruits are introduced to the neighborhoods where they’ll work.

“Before they go to their district, where they will be formally assigned, we’re going to let them go there for a week or so and meet some community members,” Johnson said. “Then, when they go there for their field training, those same community members will partner up with them and take them around those communities.”

Johnson said the training will help rookie officers distinguish between “the good people in the community” and the crooks.

“I liked what I saw in New York,” he said.

The department plans to add nearly 1,000 officers to the force over the next two years.

It’s not the first time Chicago has turned to New York for crime-fighting answers.

In 2003, just before Phil Cline was named Chicago’s police superintendent, he toured New York to learn about the falling crime totals there. Cline wound up installing a Chicago version of the New York Police Department’s CompStat system, which uses statistics to hold commanders accountable for reducing crime in their districts.

New York’s violent crime is continuing to fall, but some Chicago neighborhoods have been awash in bloodshed.

There have been more than 750 murders in Chicago in 2016 — the highest total since the mid-1990s. New York, on the other hand, reported having only 320 murders through Dec. 11, almost 85 percent less killings than in 1993.

Rookies — the focus of the Chicago Police Department’s latest pilot program — are critical to the city’s efforts to fight gang violence.

The six police districts with the highest total of murders and shootings this year had the most rookie officers, a recent Chicago Sun-Times analysis of police deployment data found. Those districts — all of them on the South Side or the West Side — also have some of the least experienced supervisors, on average.

Johnson, however, said he didn’t see a problem with having a lot of rookies working in the city’s most dangerous places.

“I think as long as we keep that balance of veteran officers and rookie officers in a particular district, we’ll be OK.”

Meanwhile, Fred Waller, his chief of patrol, is heading a panel of experts to study the best examples of community policing across the country, Johnson said. The department will roll out a new community-policing philosophy in late spring.

Johnson emphasized that the police department needs help from citizens, which will require an ongoing, significant effort to rebuild their trust.

“We have morphed from just being an enforcement arm of society to being more of a partner,” he said. “And until we get that right, I think we’re going to continue to see that rub with minority communities, especially black communities, and the police department.”

Johnson conceded that scores of homicides have gone unsolved in part because members of the community don’t trust the police or are afraid to talk. He and other department leaders have “constantly” been attending community meetings to improve communication, Johnson said.

“Most of the perpetrators of the violence are gang members, and that segment of the population has never cooperated with the police,” Johnson said. Still, “we need to do a better job of partnering with the community and restoring their trust in us so they’ll feel comfortable giving us that information.”

Johnson noted that the department is planning to hire 350 more detectives over the next two years — increasing the detective division by 40 percent — to improve Chicago’s dismal rate of solving murders and other crimes.

The superintendent said a combination of events — including the late 2015 release of the Laquan McDonald shooting video, the firing of former Supt. Garry McCarthy shortly afterward and new requirements for how police document street stops in early 2016 — have contributed to a difficult environment for police to work in.

“All of those things helped fuel a national narrative where police became vilified instead of being the good guys.”

Johnson said he and First Deputy Supt. Kevin Navarro recently met with the district commanders and pressed them to be more responsive to violent crime.

“I expect them to know what the crime situation is in their districts and adjust accordingly. And if there was someone who didn’t feel they were up to it, to let us know.”

Johnson, who became superintendent in March, repeated his call for tougher treatment of people caught with illegal guns in Chicago. He said gang members have become emboldened to carry firearms, fueling the gun violence.

Johnson said he has spoken with gang members who have said things such as, “Listen, boss man, I’d rather you guys catch me with a gun than my rivals catch me without it. Because I know I’m gonna be in and out in a couple of weeks. I’m not concerned about the jail time I’m gonna get in Cook County.”

Johnson and Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s administration are backing pending legislation in Springfield that would provide recommendations to judges to sentence certain repeat gun offenders above the minimum requirements — or provide a reason in writing why they won’t. Previous efforts to pass get-tough gun possession legislation in Illinois have failed in recent years.