After Chance encounter, Rauner pushing CPS funding alternative

Continuing a public-relations push that began after Chance the Rapper started putting pressure on his office, Gov. Bruce Rauner on Friday called on Democrats in the General Assembly to get behind a Republican plan that he says would provide much-needed funding for the Chicago Public Schools.

“The people of Illinois want compromise,” Rauner said in a news release distributed at the start of a Friday morning press conference in the Loop. “It’s time to get something done.”

Rauner had been set to approve similar legislation last year — providing it included wide-ranging cost-saving reforms to government pension systems. But the governor said those reforms never took shape, so he vetoed the bill that would have contributed $215 million in state tax dollars to CPS to help pay its pensions and close the school system’s huge budget gap.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel and CPS chief Forrest Claypool have been decrying the move, saying Rauner shortchanged Chicago’s students. And CPS product Chance, whose given name is Chancellor Bennett, has put the issue on the national stage by meeting with Rauner earlier this month and donating more than $1 million to the CPS foundation.

Senate President John Cullerton, D-Chicago, and Senate Minority Leader Christine Radogno, R-Lemont, have since made school funding part of a series of “grand bargain” budget bills that have failed to make their way out of their chamber.

So Rauner is advocating lawmakers instead pass a “statewide pension reform plan” introduced by Senators Michael Connelly, R-Naperville, and Jil Tracy, R-Quincy, last week.

“The so-called ‘grand bargain’ is in a holding pattern,” Sen. Connelly said last week. “But that shouldn’t prevent us from moving forward on areas where we agree, including pension reform.”

If discussions on the issue hold true to form, Emanuel’s office, CPS and Democrats in the legislature will be responding to Rauner’s press conference throughout the day on Friday.