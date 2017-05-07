After the fireworks celebration, it’s time for the cleanup

Debris left behind in the 1800 block of West Augusta, where residents blocked the street to set off their fireworks. | Mitch Dudek/Sun-Times

You may have heard the fireworks going off last night, and you may see the debris in the streets today, but don’t expect the city to hurry on out to clean up the mess.

The city says it will not send additional crews to sweep up the shredded and singed remains of thousands of fireworks that Chicagoans found littering streets and alleys Wednesday morning.

Sara McGann, spokeswoman for the Department of Streets and Sanitation, said a top deputy told her “there are no egregious situations out there and and everything has been pretty much cleaned up.”

The city is relying on its regular rotation of street sweepers to pick up the mess.

Anyone with specific complaints should call 311 for additional service.

It’s an option the folks on the 1800 block of West Augusta might want to utilize after residents brazenly blocked the street, which is not a side street, to light off loads of fireworks Tuesday night in Ukrainian Village.

Stopped motorists waited for intervals of peace to pass by.

On Wednesday morning, a large pile of spent fireworks shells, beer cans were tossed near the mouth of the alley and shredded paper littered the street and sidewalk.