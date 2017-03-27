AG Sessions: Feds could ‘claw back’ funds from sanctuary cities

WASHINGTON – Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced on Monday a crackdown on “sanctuary” cities and states – of which Chicago is one – with a pledge to “claw back” -or cut – all federal funds from localities sheltering illegal immigrants.

Sessions made the announcement at the start of the daily White House briefing, which is a surprise only in its timing. President Trump had earlier made the threat to yank federal funds.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel has staunchly defended Chicago as a sanctuary city that welcomes immigrants.

Citing criminal acts by several illegal immigrants, Sessions said sanctuary city policies “violates federal law. The president has rightly said this disregard for law must end,” Sessions said.

Sessions said he is “urging” states and local authorities to comply with new Department of Justice requirements to force cities to certify that, as a condition of receiving federal grant money, they are not offering “sanctuary.”

Sessions said he is “urging” the localities to “rethink these policies.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.