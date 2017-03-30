Alderman wants Uber, Lyft vehicles to have illuminated signs

Ride-hailing vehicles on Chicago streets would need illuminated signs “visible from 50 feet away” under a crackdown proposed this week to ease downtown congestion and improve public safety.

Ald. Brian Hopkins (2nd) said he’s trying to ease major traffic jams caused by Uber and Lyft drivers who pull up at the Michigan Avenue entrances to downtown hotels and block traffic lanes while waiting for passengers to come out.

Taxi stands are typically on side streets. That’s where ride-hailing vehicles should also be making pickups, Hopkins said, but Uber and Lyft drivers often don’t know that or don’t abide by it. Instead, they pull up at the front entrance to hotels and block traffic, oftentimes for 10 minutes or more during rush hour.

The ordinance that Hopkins introduced Wednesday at the City Council meeting would make it easier for Chicago Police officers to identify and ticket ride-hailing drivers who cause congestion.

It would require ride-hailing vehicles on the streets of Chicago to carry “signage . . . illuminated by light as to be visible and readable at night at a distance of at least 50 feet to identify a particular vehicle associated with a particular licensee.”

Illuminated signs “on vehicle doors, roofs, grilles or inside vehicle windows” would satisfy the requirement.

“It’s an enforcement aid for the Chicago Police. Especially in the 18th District, officers have expressed frustration at the difficulty of enforcing the no-stopping, no-standing regulation on Michigan Avenue,” Hopkins said Thursday.

“If an Uber driver has [a sign] that’s illuminated and you could see it from two blocks away, law enforcement is gonna notice that vehicle stopped on Michigan Ave. blocking traffic. They’re gonna know it’s an Uber driver and they’ll be able to take proper enforcement action.”

Hopkins said there’s a side benefit: Public safety.

“You also have the situation where recently someone impersonated an Uber driver. It would be harder to do that if people are used to seeing illuminated signage in an Uber vehicle. It makes it more easy to identify real Uber drivers. It increases safety,” he said.

Hopkins acknowledged that the sign requirement would come at a cost — as high as $80 — to drivers who supplement their incomes by driving for Uber and Lyft. But he said the cost could be reduced if interior signs are used.

“We’re not looking for something elaborate like the rooftop sign you’d see on a cab. Something more modest that could be affixed to the rear windshield with suction cups might work,” he said.

Lyft spokesman Scott Coriell responded to the sign proposal with a one-sentence email that got right to the point:

“We believe that the current rules are sufficient,” Coriell wrote.

Uber spokesperson Molly Spaeth had no immediate comment.

Neither did the mayor’s office.

The taxicab industry and its City Council allies have accused Mayor Rahm Emanuel of creating an unlevel playing field that favors Uber, whose investors include the mayor’s brother, Hollywood super-agent Ari Emanuel.

But a federal appeals court ruled last fall that the business models between taxis and ride-hailing services are different and, therefore, they can continue to operate under a different set of rules in Chicago.

Federal Appeals Court Judge Richard Posner likened it to cities that license dogs but not cats. He said treating Uber drivers like cabbies would effectively protect the taxi business from competition.

“Indeed, when new technologies or new business methods appear, a common result is the decline or even the disappearance of the old,” Posner wrote.

“Were the old deemed to have a constitutional right to preclude the entry of the new into the markets of the old, economic progress might grind to a halt. Instead of taxis, we might have horse and buggies; instead of the telephone, the telegraph; instead of computers, slide rules. Obsolescence would equal entitlement.”