Amid impassse, Illinois House clears first hurdle towards budget plan

SPRINGFIELD—The Illinois House on Friday cleared a hurdle towards a Democratic spending plan — with GOP support — as lawmakers tried to put an end to a draining budget impasse described on the floor as a “nightmare.”

Taking the floor after the vote, Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan thanked Republicans for their support: “I think it’s a good step forward, a step we can build upon.” Madigan also said the House will be in session on Saturday, and that he’d send a message to bond rating agencies to allow for more time before the state is downgraded to “junk” status.

The appropriations amendment passed 90-25. It must be read a third time and voted on again. From there, it must also pass the Illinois Senate.

Illinois House Republican Leader Jim Durkin, R-Western Springs, said he committed Republican votes as a “gesture of good faith.”

“I’m telling you we are close. We are so close. I can taste it,” Durkin said, while emphasizing there is still more work to be done.

Lawmakers marked their 10th day of special session on Friday with Gov. Bruce Rauner declaring he’ll keep legislators in Springfield until “they get the job done.”

“We all know how dire the situation our state is in,” State Rep. Greg Harris, D-Chicago, said in introducing the plan on the House floor. He implored lawmakers to think about the consequences of no action: 36 percent of human service agencies will face closure within 6 months; 40,000 people with disabilities will lose services; 69,000 people who need substance abuse treatment will be denied; 80,000 people with mental health needs will lose services; and 25,000 construction workers involved in transportation projects will lose their jobs.

“That will happen tonight,” Harris warned, adding credit agencies will drop the state to “junk” status without a budget by midnight, ahead of a fiscal year deadline.

State Rep. Steve Andersson, R-Geneva, received a standing ovation from House Democrats when he voiced optimism about ending the budget impasse: “I know today we’re going to do the right thing. We’re going to save our state. We’re going to save our state together.”

Others tried to avoid finger pointing: “We all share the blame, myself included,” State Rep. David Harris, R-Mount Prospect, said. “We have enabled our leaders to get this position and that’s unfortunate that we’re in the position that we’re in. But now is the time to bring this nightmare to end.”

Not all were on board for a kumbaya moment.

“This budget is a gross overspending of people’s hard earned income, going to a bloated system that we have failed to reform,” State Rep. Jeanne Ives, R-Wheaton, said, while calling it a “disaster” and “death knell” for the state.

The Illinois House must also pass a revenue measure to pay for the spending. The Democratic revenue plan was filed on Thursday. While the income tax rate hike remains at 4.95 percent, streaming and satellite fees have been removed. The House Democratic revenue bill matches the Senate bill’s total and would be effective on July 1.

There are of course, more loose ends, as negotiations continue among legislative leaders. Rauner wants a “balanced budget package,” which includes reforms to grow jobs and encourage businesses in Illinois. On Thursday, Madigan outlined some key details of negotiations, including that Democrats don’t want further changes to a local government consolidation measure that cleared the Illinois House on Wednesday.

The speaker maintains, as he has all week, that he told Republican leaders he wants Rauner to sign a school funding formula measure that the governor and Republicans oppose. And he wants the governor to support using a public procurement process to buy managed-care coverage.

Madigan said leaders “exchanged ideas” regarding workers’ compensation, with the speaker pushing for “real rate regulation” of companies that sell workers’ compensation insurance. Republicans, he said, want an adjustment in the medical fee schedule. The speaker said there were also talks about changes to a four-year property tax freeze bill, which failed in the house on Wednesday. He offered no other specifics on the changes sought.