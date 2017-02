Appointed alderman leading in South Side’s 4th Ward race

In her first time before the voters, Ald. Sophia King was easily leading Tuesday night in the special aldermanic election in the South Side’s 4th Ward.

King, who was appointed to the post by Mayor Rahm Emanuel, had 62.5 percent of the vote with two thirds of the 38 precincts reporting.

Challenger Ebony D. Lucas was in a distant second place in the five-candidate race with just over 18 percent.