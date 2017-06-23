Athletes urged to ‘step up’ and work with youth as former Bulls did

The Rev. Michael Pfleger misses participation from Bulls players with the youth in his parish. | Sun-Times files

It’s a bummer.

It’s summer in the city and activist peace priest Michael Pfleger — praying for a fun, safe time for kids on school hiatus — is angry.

“We’ve had a big loss in our neighborhood. It’s hurtful and it’s disgraceful,” said Pfleger, the pastor of St. Sabina Catholic Church in the violence-torn Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

Translation: “Not since Joakim Noah and Derrick Rose, the pride of the Chicago Bulls, left us for New York has anyone picked up the sports mantle for us, and it’s so important and inspirational to the kids,” Pfleger told Sneed.

“Their loss was a huge loss for us,” he said.

“They were great about seeing the kids. They’d get tickets for games. They’d visit and inspire the kids. But no one representing the team has picked up their mission. It’s also been zero for the White Sox and the Cubs.”

“I find it so disheartening,” he added. “You have no idea the power these men have.

“When LeBron James responded to racial vandalism recently — after someone wrote the ‘N’ word across his property — LeBron cited the murder of Emmett Till, a young black man killed in the south decades ago.

“He mentioned how the family of Emmett Till left his casket open to expose the ugliness of racism . . . and just LeBron’s mention of that caused the Google search mill on Till to go up 1,300 percent!

“That’s the power of the voice of the athlete, and they need to use it more when it comes to kids.”

OPINION

The Cardinal’s way . . .

It’s a first: Father Pfleger tells Sneed the appearance of Cardinal Blase J. Cupich at St. Sabina’s summer kickoff rally and March for Peace in the neighborhood was the first time a cardinal from the Chicago Archdiocese had ever attended.

“I’ve been inviting them year after year to no avail. And Cardinal Cupich came directly off a flight from a Bishops Conference in Indianapolis in order to make the march. Pretty special”

Hoop scoop . . .

What’s up with former NBA star Ben Gordon, 34, who was arrested this month in L.A. after allegedly pulling several fire alarms in his apartment complex?

Is he in the midst of a temper meltdown?

Sneed is told Gordon is also involved in a domestic relations/order of protection case here with Sascha Smith, the mother of his son, Elijah, 6, and caused such a temper kerfuffle several weeks ago in the Circuit Court room of Judge Thomas J. Kelly, he was advised to back off.

When Smith, who is represented by uber divorce attorney Enrico Mirabelli, appeared in court Wednesday, Gordon — who has reportedly decided to represent himself — was a no-show.

A hearing on an order of protection extension has been set for July 17.

Gordon, who is from London, played in the NBA for 11 seasons, the first five with the Chicago Bulls, where he won the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year award as a rookie. He played for the Orlando Magic during the 2014-15 season and this past winter played 25 games for the Texas Legends in the NBA D-League.

Questions. Questions.

The tragic death of U.S. student Otto Warmbier, who endured 17 months of captivity in North Korea, left Sneed with this question.

Why did the Warmbier family, who are Jewish, refuse an autopsy on his body?

Warmbier, upon his return, was examined by doctors — who claimed he had incurred significant brain damage — and by a medical examiner. But it was unclear how he had come to that state.

“I don’t know whether the Warmbiers are Orthodox, but in that tradition even after the person passes, the body must be treated with utmost respect, which includes not tampering with invasive procedures such as an autopsy,” an Orthodox Rabbi, who does not know the Warmbier family, told Sneed.

Kim’s whim . . .

Now isn’t this special: Kim Kardashian, the queen of overdone, just bought the gold Cartier watch at auction once owned by former first lady Jackie Kennedy, the queen of never overdoing it, according to TMZ, for $379, 500.

Kardashian is trying to simplify her life.

And Sneed is the Queen of Romania.

Bill swill . . .

Sneedless to say, actor Bill Murray should be given a private booth when he attends his beloved Cubs games.

Sneed is told Murray, wearing jeans and a cap, was continually interrupted by fans snapping photos in front and back of him — and handing him scorecards and baseballs to sign while seated eight rows from home plate.

“He showed up with a hot dog and Cracker Jack and then graciously stayed 15 minutes after the game to let college students snap selfies,” said an onlooker sitting nearby.

“He had amazing patience.”

P.S. Murray was spotted sitting in someone else’s seats at a recent Cubs game until he scrammed when the owners showed up.

Sneedlings . . .

I spy: Singer Enrique Iglesias spotted at Gibsons in Rosemont recently. . . . Comedian Bill Murray at Gibsons on Rush. . . . Ditto for actor Christian Slater and former race car driver Bobby Rahal. . . . Saturday’s birthdays: Lionel Messi, 30; Solange Knowles, 31; and Mindy Kaling, 38. . . . Sunday’s birthdays: La La Anthony, 38; Anthony Bourdain, 61; and June Lockhart, 92.