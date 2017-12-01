Aviation cops at O’Hare told to stay behind security: report

Aviation Department police officers have been told they won't sent to disturbances outside of secure areas, CNN reports. | AP file photo

Aviation police officers at O’Hare Airport have been told they won’t be sent to disturbances in baggage claim or other places outside of security.

Department of Aviation officers, who aren’t allowed to carry guns, were sent an email within hours of the Fort Lauderdale airport shooting Jan. 6 saying they wouldn’t be dispatched to any disturbances outside of the secured areas of the airport, according to a CNN report.

Chicago Police Department officers also patrol O’Hare and Midway airports.

The Sun-Times has sought comment from the Chicago Department of Aviation, the Chicago Police Department and Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s office.