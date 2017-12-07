Aviation cops to survive passenger-dragging flap, lose ‘police’ label

The city wants to change the name of its police force assigned to protect O'Hare and Midway airports. | Sun-Times file photo

Chicago’s $19 million-a-year force of unarmed aviation police officers will survive a passenger-dragging fiasco, but only after their roles are minimized, their training is overhauled and the word “police” is stripped from their badges, uniforms and vehicles.

That’s the bottom line of a review of the muddied state of O’Hare Airport security ordered by Aviation Commissioner Ginger Evans after aviation security officers dragged a bloodied and flailing Dr. David Dao off United Airlines Flight 3411 on April 9 for refusing to relinquish his seat for a United crew member.

Evans also revealed that Inspector General Joe Ferguson has completed his “expedited disciplinary review” of the passenger dragging incident and recommended disciplinary action against the four aviation security officers placed on administrative leave immediately after the incident.

The commissioner said she is “moving forward with the disciplinary process required by union contracts. But she refused to articulate the punishment.

Other sources said Ferguson has recommended varying levels of punishment for the three officers who stormed the plane and their supervisor.

“The safety of our passengers has always been our top priority and we are taking action to ensure that the policies and procedures are in place to deliver the most effective responses,” Evans was quoted as saying in a press release.

We are confident that these actions are necessary to guide our department going forward while improving clarity for the aviation security officers who play an integral role in maintaining safe and secure conditions for the traveling public at both Chicago airports.”

Summoned by United, three unarmed aviation police officers boarded Flight 3411 and dragged a flailing and bloodied Dao down the aisle when the doctor refused to give up his seat for a United crew member who needed to get to Louisville.

The incident left Dao with injuries that his attorneys describe as a broken nose, two chipped teeth and a sinus problem that will require surgery.

Dao has already settled with United for an undisclosed amount. The settlement included an agreement not to seek damages from beleaguered Chicago taxpayers.

But viral video of the incident fast became an international symbol of passenger discontent with the flying experience and a a civic embarrassment that could cost the city millions in the long run. It has damaged Chicago’s reputation as an international tourist destination.

On Wednesday, Evans announced a series of steps to make certain it doesn’t happen again. They include:

–A new directive designating Chicago Police officers as the “lead on all disturbance calls at airports, in addition to those on aircrafts.” An existing order that failed to clearly define the role of aviation security officers will be rescinded.

–Forging ahead with Evans’ plan—ordered in January, but never implemented–to strip the word police from the uniforms, badges and vehicles of aviation security officers.

Trustees of Service Employees International Union Local 73, which represents the officers, have filed an unfair labor practices complaint accusing the city of violating its contract – and jeopardizing the traveling public’s safety with the proposed name change, ordered by Evans in January but never enforced.

“Without the word ‘police’ on their equipment, the ability . . . to perform their job to the best of their ability has been compromised,” trustees Dian Palmer and Denise Poloyac have said in a statement.

“They are unable to respond to calls adequately, and the traveling public will not recognize that the first responders to an emergency are state-certified law enforcement officers with the same police powers as the Chicago Police Department.”

–Updating the city’s security manual to remove “outdated policies, procedures and protocols” for security personnel and “better distinguished the roles of security and law enforcement at O’Hare and Midway.”

–Developing new training for aviation security officers “in consultation with” the Chicago Police Department “as well as other agencies within the multi-layered security network.”

For years, City Hall has sent the public mixed messages about the role of aviation security at O’Hare and Midway.

Though their uniforms and vehicles have long said “police” and the officers get trained at the police academy, city records list them as “aviation security officers,” not police officers. And – much to their chagrin – the officers are not allowed to carry guns.

Besides the aviation cops, armed Chicago Police Department officers also patrol O’Hare and Midway, prompting proposals for CPD to absorb the lower-paid aviation cops into their ranks.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel has said he would await the outcome of Evans’ security investigation before deciding whether the $19 million-a-year, 292 employee-strong force of unarmed aviation security officers should continue to exist.

During a contention appearance before the City Council’s Aviation Committee in late May, Evans said she was “very proud of the service” they provide and considered them a vital part of the multi-layered airport security system.

But she was adamant about removing the word “police” from their uniforms, badges and vehicles.

“According to the Chicago Police and according to corporation counsel, they are not police. Calling them police causes confusion – with them, with the public. … We absolutely need clarity. We don’t have it today. And that’s not good for that integrated response,” Evans said.

“It needs to be very carefully done and I don’t think we should rush. But we do now know that a risk was created by the confusion between the security officers and police. United settled it in this case [and Dao agreed not to sue the city]. But we have a known risk. We cannot escape the responsibility of alleviating that risk.”

The hearing was packed with aviation security officers with the word “police” on their arm patches who

consider themselves police officers after undergoing four months of training at the Chicago Police academy.

Several aldermen played to the crowd, warning Evans that she was “making a big mistake.”

Aviation officers and their union representatives joined the chorus.