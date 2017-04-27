Bill to shore up Chicago municipal workers’ pensions passes House

The Illinois House on Thursday once again passed a bill designed to shore up the pension funds for Chicago laborers and other city workers — a measure with identical language to a bill Gov. Bruce Rauner vetoed in March.

The House approved the measure 63-45. The Senate bill — which was part of the “grand bargain” package and passed the Senate in January — would put more money into retirement systems covering some 88,000 city workers, excluding police officers and firefighters, who are covered by separate pension funds. The Illinois House passed an identical bill in December and it was unanimously approved by the Senate in January. Rauner vetoed it, saying it will “create another pension-funding cliff that the city does not have the ability to pay.” The latest bill had no support from House Republicans. House Republican Leader Jim Durkin, R-Western Springs, said he wouldn’t support the measure without statewide pension reform.

“House Republicans are sensitive to the fiscal issues confronting Chicago and its pension system. However, we are confronted with the same problems with our 5 state pension systems which for all practical purposes are in worse shape,” Durkin said in a statement. “Unless paired with statewide pension reform, SB 14 today is a non-starter. The deadline to pass the Chicago Pension Bill should be extended so as to include with negotiations on broader pension reform.”

The governor, too, has said he needs wider reaching government pension reform in order to support the measure. He’s also questioned the use of revenue in the bill, which would resort to the city using property-tax money to fund pensions after it runs out of funds from a new tax on city water and sewer service.

The new bill now goes to Rauner’s desk. If he vetoes it, 71 votes will be required to override his veto — which is not possible without Republican support.