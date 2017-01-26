Blagojevich daughter blasts Obama: ‘Selfish and spineless’

Amy Blagojevich, 18, breaks down in tears while her mom, Patti Blagojevich, 50, discusses the U.S. Court of Appeals decision to throw out five of 12 counts against their husband and father, convicted former Gov. Rod Blagojevich, outside the family's Northwest Side home Tuesday afternoon, July 21, 2015. File Photo. | Ashlee Rezin/for Sun-Times Media

In a blistering Facebook post, Amy Blagojevich, the oldest daughter of former governor and current federal inmate Rod Blagojevich, blasted former President Barack Obama for not using his presidential powers to release her father from prison.

The 20-year-old college student’s screed was posted Thursday night on the Facebook page of former Illinois first lady Patti Blagojevich.

“You’ve broken my heart once again, and you’ve betrayed the concept of justice like many other heartless individuals before you,” Amy Blagojevich wrote, later explaining she hadn’t expected Obama to use his power to pardon or commute her father’s sentence in his first term, or even in his second term.

“Turns out you are just like the rest — selfish and spineless.”

The open letter posted Thursday apparently comes after other emotional pleas Blagojevich daughters made to the president along with their father’s formal request for, letters that an unnamed “someone” had promised to give to Obama himself.

“You can’t deny that you saw the letters my sister and I wrote. I am almost certain that someone put them directly in your hands,” she wrote. “That’s what they told us they would do, at least.

“So you read them. You knew of our heartache and desperation.”

Blagojevich, who was convicted in 2012 on corruption charges related, in part, to an attempt to sell an appointment to the U.S. Senate seat Obama vacated when he was elected president in 2008, is four years into a 14-year sentence. The former governor, 60, is scheduled for release in 2024, according to the federal Bureau of Prisons.

Amy said she had become a supporter of Obama, and concedes the political realities that would have kept the president from pardoning Blagojevich sooner than the last days of his administration.

“I accepted that you never would’ve done anything during your first term because it would ruin your chances of being reelected,” she said. “And by the second term you had to campaign for Hillary.”

But with the election over, Amy was unable to understand Obama’s inaction.

“You didn’t have to pardon him, only commute the sentence. You just had to let him come home,” she wrote. “You didn’t. You released others, like Chelsea Manning and FALN terrorists, who actually committed reprehensible crimes, but you failed to release an innocent man.”