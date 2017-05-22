Board of Ed to consider $215M more in borrowing for next school year

CPS spokeswoman Emily Bittner said that at Wednesday’s upcoming Board of Education meeting, “the board will consider a measure to provide additional borrowing authority of $215 million” bringing approved borrowing for the 2017-18 school year to $500 million. | File photo

As Chicago Public Schools asks permission to borrow up to $396 million in grant anticipation loans to close out the school year and make its pension payment, school officials also want to be able to borrow up to $500 million for the new fiscal year starting July 1.

CPS spokeswoman Emily Bittner said that at Wednesday’s upcoming Board of Education meeting, “the board will consider a measure to provide additional borrowing authority of $215 million” bringing approved borrowing for the 2017-18 school year to $500 million. The loans, to be paid back with state aid and property taxes, could float the district until that money actually lands in district coffers, according to the resolution presented for the school board’s vote.

Bittner continued, “With the FY17 budget questions behind us, CPS is beginning to turn its attention to the challenges that we will face in FY18.”

Last week, Mayor Rahm Emanuel announced that CPS would keep its doors open for the rest of the school year and manage a $721 million pension payment due June 30 by borrowing $389 million against money the state owes CPS but hasn’t yet disbursed.

This week, school board members will approve up to $396 million in “grant anticipation notes” — CPS can only borrow 85 percent of the $467 million the state is late in paying CPS’ block grants. Though specific terms haven’t been negotiated yet and won’t be until after the board vote, several aldermen and the Chicago Teachers Union have likened the borrowing plan to a payday loan. Interest rates will likely be high for the state’s largest district with junk bond ratings. By state law, the interest rates cannot top 9 percent.

CPS continues to blame Gov. Bruce Rauner for its ongoing money woes, and not only for vetoing a bill containing $215 million of conditional state aid that schools officials had built into their budget before the conditions were met.

“We expect that one of the most significant challenges will come from Governor Rauner’s refusal to fund CPS students equally, as he spent this fiscal year perpetuating a racially discriminatory funding formula that gives Chicago students 78 cents for every dollar students in the rest of the state receive on average,” Bittner said, repeating language CEO Forrest Claypool used in an unsuccessful lawsuit against Rauner on civil rights grounds.

CPS is expected to try to refile that lawsuit before a May 26 deadline set by the Cook County judge who dismissed their initial complaint, but invited them to try again.

“It appears that Mr. Claypool feels that if he repeats the same thing over and over it will become true,” Rauner spokeswoman Rauner spokeswoman Eleni Demertzis said. “We are proud of the fact that Governor Rauner both increased PK-12 funding to the highest level in state history and has continuously urged the creation of an equitable school funding formula.”