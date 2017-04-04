Bolingbrook mayor fighting tight race to avoid getting Trumped

The value of playing the Trump card in Bolingbrook was still up in the air Tuesday night.

Longtime Bolingbrook Mayor Roger Claar was locked in a tough re-election battle with union organizer and Will County board member Jackie Traynere, who tried to capitalize on the incumbent’s support for President Donald Trump.

A few miles away, veteran Orland Park Mayor Dan McLaughlin was trailing a rival in his southwest suburb.

Suburban voters went to the polls across the Chicago area to decide everything from local school, park district and library board trustees to mayors and village presidents.

In suburban Cook County alone, 2,541 candidates are vying in 1,031 contests. More than 100 of those are mayoral or village president elections, although not all are contested. Hundreds more candidates are vying for village, city and township offices in the collar counties.

Traynere sought to capitalize on Claar’s support for President Donald Trump in a suburb that went for Democrat Hillary Clinton in last year’s presidential race.

Separated by a mere 118 votes, Claar had 50.5 percent in the Will County portion of the suburb, and Traynere had 49.5 percent, with 31 of the county’s 32 precincts reporting. A handful of precincts in the DuPage County portion of the suburb have not yet been counted.

In Orland Park, McLaughlin was trailing challenger Keith Pekau, 46.1 percent to 53.9 percent with 43 of the 50 Cook County precincts reporting. McLaughlin won the suburb’s lone Will County precinct, but only 61 total ballots were cast there.