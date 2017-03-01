Brown: Dems need good ideas, competitive vision more than wealth

I agree on this much with Ameya Pawar, the 47th Ward alderman who on Tuesday offered himself as the longest of long shots looking to replace Bruce Rauner in the governor’s office:

The Democratic nominee for governor in 2018 doesn’t necessarily need to be someone of exceptional wealth who can match Rauner’s money.

What Democrats need more is someone with good ideas who can offer — and effectively communicate — a vision for Illinois’ future that can compete with Rauner’s.

To be sure, having a lot of money could be very helpful in communicating that message, as it has proven to be for Rauner, who has effectively taken control of the public discussion with his “Mike Madigan is the root of all evil” campaign.

But at some point, and it might not come in 2018 with Madigan still on the scene, there’s going to be a voter backlash against the efforts of the state’s wealthiest people to reshape government in their own images.

That’s not meant to automatically discount J.B. Pritzker or any other billionaire the Democrats might have up their sleeve. I’m not very clear at this point how Pritzker might approach a run for office against Rauner.

But “Our billionaire can beat their billionaire” is not an attractive campaign theme for me, even as an undercurrent.

OPINION

Please don’t mistake this as an endorsement of Pawar or any other candidate.

I’m simply endorsing his point that he should not be discouraged from running just because he only has $50,000 in his campaign account while Rauner just dropped another $50 million in personal funds into his political committee a few days before Christmas. Ho Ho Ho.

(Maybe Pawar should be discouraged on the basis he probably can’t appreciate the resistance from the rest of the state to the notion of electing any Chicago alderman as governor, but that’s another matter.)

Rauner must agree Pawar poses at least some minor threat because the Illinois Republican Party, which the governor also funds, didn’t let an hour pass after the alderman’s announcement before ripping into him as “an out-of-touch, tax-hiking politician just like Mike Madigan.”

Previously, such broadsides from the state GOP had been reserved for the likes of Pritzker and Chris Kennedy, a mere millionaire whose family connections in theory make him a similar threat.

The counter-argument would be that Republicans were just using Pawar to send the message to all potential comers that Rauner will use his resources to savage anyone who dares to enter the ring.

I would argue that even billionaire Donald Trump is not president-elect of the United States because of his ability to self fund his campaign as much as for his ability to communicate to voters (in enough states) that he had something different to offer than the political status quo. That also was the key to Rauner’s 2014 victory.

For Democrats to win in 2018, they will need to find a candidate who can credibly present himself or herself as someone who can reach across the political aisle to end the partisan warfare in Springfield. There has to be an endgame greater than getting or keeping power to crush the opponent.

That may also require nominating a candidate who can persuade voters he or she is more capable of delivering some of the “reforms” Rauner has convinced them are necessary.

Most of all the Democrats need a candidate with ideas on how to rebuild the state’s economy, which Rauner correctly argues is a necessary prerequisite to truly fixing state government finances, although his own remedies are misguided.

What’s most worrisome right now is that by turning the page on the calendar we officially have entered the 2018 election cycle. I’m not sure the state can afford to wait two more years without solving some of its problems.