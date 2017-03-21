Brown: No fake news with this suburban vote fraud case

Vote fraud is nowhere near the problem that President Donald Trump would have people believe, but a new criminal case from the south suburbs reminds us that it does happen — and it can get a person in big trouble.

Wilbon Perry, 49, of Ford Heights, was charged last week by the Cook County state’s attorney’s office with numerous election code violations for alleged vote stealing in the 2015 village elections in Ford Heights.

Perry was nabbed in an undercover operation involving federal postal inspectors after the County Clerk’s Election Department discovered irregularities in applications for mail ballots.

What caught the attention of the clerk’s employees were applications from 12 voters registered from different addresses asking that their mail ballots be sent to one address in Ford Heights.

Further piquing their interest was that the signatures on the applications did not appear to match the signatures on file for the voters.