Brown: Push for accountability in police contracts—and Rahm

A coalition of groups concerned with police accountability are teaming with the City Council’s Black Caucus to pressure Mayor Rahm Emanuel to publicly endorse specific changes in police union contracts to make it easier to investigate officers.

The Coalition for Accountability in Police Contracts — which includes ACLU of Illinois and the Better Government Association among others — has drawn up a list of 14 recommendations it wants to see recognized in new police contracts.

These include everything from removing the requirement that citizens sign sworn affidavits when making complaints against police officers to removing restrictions on the use of past disciplinary records in the investigation of current complaints.

OPINION

A City Council resolution calling upon Emanuel to endorse the proposed changes is expected to be introduced at Wednesday’s City Council meeting. Ald. Roderick Sawyer (6th), chairman of the Black Caucus, is the lead sponsor.

The resolution says the current contract “makes it easy for officers to lie, and difficult for misconduct to be identified or investigated.”

Some of the recommendations originated with Emanuel’s own Police Accountability Task Force, formed in the wake of the Laquan McDonald shooting video. The Task Force’s concerns about accountability were later echoed by the U.S. Department of Justice investigation that concluded Chicago police engaged in a pattern of use of excessive force.

There’s not a lot of disagreement at this point that we need to make Chicago police more accountable as a first step in restoring trust in minority communities who bear the brunt of police misconduct.

At the same time, it has to be done fairly to avoid further exacerbating the problem of police officers operating in a defensive mode in response to the scrutiny already directed at them as they respond to a scourge of violence in those same communities.

Aldermen already signaled during budget talks last fall that they would insist on police accountability reforms in any new police contract.

Then-Corporation Counsel Stephen Patton assured the City Council the administration was seeking “specific changes” related to police discipline and accountability, saying those changes would closely follow the Task Force report.

But Bryce Colquitt of the Workers Center for Racial Justice, one of the lead groups in the coalition, said that’s not sufficient.

“Folks don’t have a lot of trust in the process,” Colquitt said, adding that a public endorsement of the coalition’s recommendations by the mayor is the “best way to establish some trust in what the city is negotiating for.”

Unspoken is that the black community in particular hasn’t had a lot of trust in the mayor since the belated release of the video of showing Laquan McDonald being shot by a police officer.

That remains a huge political problem for Emanuel, who has relied on strong support from black voters to win his first two elections.

Collective bargaining agreements for police sergeants, captains and lieutenants are currently being negotiated. The Fraternal Order of Police contract for patrolmen will follow later this year.

The coalition also seeks to reduce the 24-hour period police officers are allowed before giving a statement after a shooting and to prevent officers from changing their official statement after seeing a video or hearing an audio of an incident.

Union officials have warned any reduction in the due process protections afforded police will cost taxpayers in other parts of the contract.

This remains, in the end, a contract negotiation, and contract negotiations are not meant to be a process that’s conducted in public.

This resolution has as much to do with making the mayor accountable for that process as it does the police.