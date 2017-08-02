Brown: With the flirting over, Chris Kennedy needs to get to work

Christopher Kennedy brought his famous family political name to Chicago some 30 years ago, and for most of that time, Illinois Democrats have been waiting for him to run for public office.

On Wednesday, he finally took the leap, announcing his candidacy for governor with a video in which he promises to “restore the American dream to the people of Illinois in a single generation.”

Kennedy has flirted with campaigns so often in the past that some stopped taking him seriously, but he has never gone this far.

And indeed, there is every indication behind the scenes, where he has been making the rounds of Democratic groups and assembling a campaign team, that he is committed to the contest.

OPINION

Then again, you’ll recall that the other great Hamlet of Illinois Democratic politics — former White House Chief of Staff Bill Daley — announced his campaign for governor in June of 2013 and had pulled out by September.

Until they actually file their nominating petitions, you never know.

Video campaign announcements have become commonplace for many candidates in recent years. It allows them to more carefully control their message.

But Kennedy’s decision to present himself in this manner will receive extra scrutiny because of his previously expressed distaste for facing groups of reporters.

Kennedy baffled the news media at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia this summer when he gave a well-received speech slamming Gov. Bruce Rauner’s leadership, then fled afterward when reporters tried to question him about what he’d said and whether he planned to run.

It resulted in a bizarre scene in an elevator that I’m sure you’ll be seeing replayed on television.

Kennedy, who was 4 years old when his father Robert F. Kennedy was slain while campaigning for president, explained to me after the Philadelphia incident that he refuses to participate in the media scrums that are a staple of political campaigns, preferring one-on-one interviews instead.

I can’t blame him for disliking those impromptu question-and-answer sessions, known in the business as “gang bangs.” So do I.

But it speaks to the fact that he is a different kind of cat than we usually see in politics, the complexities of which have yet to be explored.

Because the truth is that despite all these years of having his name floated for this office and that, even residents of Chicago don’t have much of a handle on who Chris Kennedy really is.

Kennedy has proven himself in many arenas since coming to Chicago to oversee the family’s business interests at the Merchandise Mart — as a businessman, as a concerned member of the community through his efforts to feed the hungry, and as the chairman of the University of Illinois Board of Trustees.

He still has plenty of work ahead of him, though, to prove himself to voters as someone who should become the next governor of Illinois.