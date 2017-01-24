Burge detectives tortured 2 men serving life terms, panel says

Javan Deloney and a co-defendant were both tortured into confessing to a 1991 triple slaying, according to the state torture commission.

A South Side man serving a life sentence for a triple murder in 1991 could get a new trial because a state panel found evidence that detectives tortured him into confessing.

Javan Deloney, 44, was one of five young men arrested in two fatal drive-by shootings on Aug. 7, 1991, in Englewood. Three people were killed and three were wounded.

The Illinois Torture Inquiry and Relief Commission on Friday referred his case to Cook County Chief Judge Timothy Evans for a post-conviction hearing. The panel concluded by a “preponderance of the evidence” that Deloney was tortured.

Two of Deloney’s co-defendants also are in prison serving life sentences for the killings. The torture commission last year found one of those defendants, Ivan Smith, was tortured into a confession too.

Former Cmdr. Jon Burge, who went to prison for lying about torture, supervised the detectives in the case.

It’s the latest example of Burge’s legacy continuing to haunt the city, which last year paid out $5.5 million to 57 people who claimed they were tortured by him and his men.

The city has also paid out tens of millions of dollars in damages to people who have filed wrongful conviction lawsuits against the city claiming they were tortured into confessions by Burge and his detectives in the 1970s, 1980s and early 1990s.

Deloney has said three detectives beat him over several hours in a South Side police station until he signed a confession. He presented evidence from other suspects in the station who said they heard the torture.

Although the commission found “little direct evidence” that Deloney was tortured, it said the detectives have histories of complaints of abuse to secure confessions; there’s evidence other suspects in the case were tortured; and Deloney picked the main alleged torturer from an array of 86 photos in 2015.

Deloney’s attorneys, Elliot Zinger and Larry Dreyfus, said almost all the witnesses in the case, including the wounded victims, have recanted their statements that Deloney was one of the shooters.

Also, the confessions of Deloney and his co-defendants are inconsistent, such as their statements about where they were sitting in the two cars used in the drive-by shootings, his attorneys said.

Deloney and his co-defendant Ivan Smith both will get post-conviction hearings to determine whether they were tortured and whether they should get new trials, Zinger said. The commission in January 2016 found Smith was tortured by police.

“These detectives were unabashed about it all,” Zinger said. “This was their ballpark, and they did what they wanted to do.”

He said he wasn’t worried about a lack of direct evidence of torture.

“I think it will be enough to persuade a judge to give them a new trial,” Zinger said. “How do you get direct evidence of torture? A camera?”

Zinger and Dreyfus also represent Mark Maxson, who was freed from prison last year after he proved to a judge that he was wrongfully convicted and his sentence in the 1992 murder of a child was overturned. He is now suing the city.

Chicago Police said the 1991 killings that Deloney and Smith were convicted of were gang-related.

Smith, a Black Disciples member, had flashed gang signs while driving a Chevy Chevette past a building near 65th and Peoria, police said.

A rival Gangster Disciples member in the building shot at him and Smith allegedly shouted he’d be back.

Smith allegedly returned that night with his co-defendants. They shot three people outside the building and another three nearby at 71st and Normal, authorities said.

Detectives and prosecutors traveled to Tennessee to arrest Smith. He claims the detectives beat him, put a phone book on his chest and beat it with a baton until he confessed.

Smith also said that while he was being driven back to Illinois, the detectives and prosecutors stopped at Elvis Presley’s mansion, Graceland, outside of Memphis, Tennessee, where they took a photo of Smith making gang signs. The officials have denied that happened.

Two other defendants, including Curtis Milsap, were charged with murder but acquitted. Milsap spent more than two years in jail awaiting trial.

Milsap, 45, claims detectives who worked for Burge handcuffed him to a cabinet and repeatedly kicked him in the groin in 1991 to coerce him to testify against Terrance Brooks, but he refused. In January 2016, Milsap received a $100,000 check from the city of Chicago’s torture reparations fund. He now lives in Mississippi.

Brooks is serving a life sentence for the triple killings. Brooks didn’t confess and doesn’t claim he was tortured, but he has filed a post-conviction petition saying he was wrongfully convicted.