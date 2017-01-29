Calm amid the storm? O’Hare quiet Sunday morning

Hours after thousands of protesters celebrated the release of 12 travelers detained at O’Hare International Airport’s Terminal 5, a different scene filled the airport Sunday morning as more than a dozen attorneys prepared for what could come today.

Richard Goldwasser, one of the attorneys with the American Immigration Lawyers Association who volunteered to represent travelers, said he doesn’t believe anybody has been detained since 18 people were held and released Saturday.

But Goldwasser called today a “new reality” due to the uncertainty that followed President Donald Trump’s executive order temporarily banning immigrants and refugees from seven predominantly Muslim countries.

“A lot of people thought, ‘Oh, OK well they released the people being held last night, so all is good,” Goldwasser said. “But our sense even last night was that they were only going to apply the stay to people in transit. It’s going to be a new reality this morning.”

Goldwasser, who left O’Hare just after midnight Sunday morning and returned at about 6 a.m., said the airport has been quiet since he came back, but he’s not sure how the rest of day will unfold.

He said attorneys will be at the airport the rest of Sunday and likely Monday.

“We’re not sure how the Department of Homeland Security is going to actually implement [the executive order],” Goldwasser said. “My conversations with Customs and Border Protection suggested to me that they will be enforcing the order against new arrivals today.”

While Goldwasser and other lawyers worked at tables across from a McDonald’s right next to the international arrivals exit, the rest of the terminal remained calm, a stark contrast to the night before when thousands of protesters filled the terminal and the street outside.

Kristina McCarty, 27, was the first protester to show up just after 9:30 a.m. Sunday. She said she made the two-and-a-half-hour drive from Peoria to show support for those affected by the ban.

“I don’t think this is a party alliance issue. I think this is just about being a good human and knowing what’s best for our country,” said McCarty, who said she couldn’t make it to O’Hare on Saturday.

McCarty, who said she has a 3-year-old daughter at home, said she wants immigrants to feel the same safety of coming to the United States as she and her family do.

“Just because I was fortunate enough to be born in the United States doesn’t make me more entitled to it than immigrants,” McCarty said. “I’m hoping the movement across the United States will speak volumes and make changes happen long term, not just temporary stays.”

Goldwasser said he doesn’t know what to expect the rest of the day, but he doesn’t believe it’ll be similar to the protests Saturday night.

“We think there’s been a little more time for travelers to digest the reality of the situation, so it may not be as crazy as yesterday,” Goldwasser said. “Yesterday there were 4,000 people here demonstrating, which was great. I don’t know if that’s going to be the same today.”

McCarty said she believes it’s a good sign to see so many protesters filling streets and airports around the country.

“It’s empowering,” McCarty said. “I think people are starting to realize that they need to take a stand for what’s right, and we’re hoping that our voices are going to be heard between the Women’s March and now this.