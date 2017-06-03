Chance the Rapper plans CPS funding announcement Monday at 2 pm

Chance the Rapper addresses the media while walking out of the Thompson Center after meeting with Gov. Bruce Rauner on Friday, March 3, 2017. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Just days after his summit with Gov. Bruce Rauner about Chicago Public Schools funding, three-time Grammy winner Chance the Rapper is planning a press conference Monday afternoon to unveil his own plan.

The announcement came in the form of a Chance tweet: “At 2 p.m. CST, I’m holding a press conference today at Westcott Elementary School. I’ll be livestreaming globally via @instagram.”

The rapper’s announcement of his afternoon press event came as Rauner’s staff was discussing its own options Monday to plug the Chicago Public Schools’ $215 million budget gap, which is largely the result of its need to finance teacher pensions.

Chance, who attended Jones College Prep, met with Rauner Friday to discuss ways to better fund the city’s public schools. Chance said he left the meeting at the Thompson Center last week “flustered” by Rauner’s “vague answers.” Nevertheless, Chance pledged to work with the governor.

The rapper vowed to come up with his own plan by Monday.

For his part, Rauner said he asked the rapper to use his influence to help his cause.