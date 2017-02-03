Chance the Rapper to meet with Rauner the governor Friday

Chance the Rapper on Thursday tweeted that he plans to meet with Gov. Bruce Rauner on Friday — after the governor canceled a planned meeting due to this week’s severe tornado damage.

Update: The Governor and I are now scheduled to meet Friday morning, I'm more than appreciative of him taking time to discuss funding CPS https://t.co/gjCXe6Vs8Q — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) March 2, 2017

The two initially planned to meet Wednesday, but Rauner canceled so he could survey tornado damage in Naplate and Ottawa, where tornadoes cut a path of destruction on Tuesday.

The two men initially exchanged tweets after Chance — the 23-year-old West Chatham native turned hip-hop star — picked up three Grammys last month.

After Rauner tweeted his congratulations to the Chicago rapper and anti-gun violence activist for his Grammy wins, Chance the Rapper tweeted back, requesting a meeting.

“Congrats to ‪@Chancetherapper for making history as an independent artist and taking home 3 Grammys,” the governor tweeted. “IL is proud that you’re one of our own.”

Chance — whose real name is Chancelor Bennett — made history for his best rap album win for “Coloring Book.” His album marked the first time the award has gone to a streamed-only album. A rule change last year allowed streamed-only recordings to be eligible for nominations.

Chance has picked up a giant fan base while releasing musical endeavors for free. His second mixtape ,“Acid Rap,” has been downloaded more than a million times, and he’s never signed with a label.

The rapper — whose dad served as deputy chief of staff to Mayor Emanuel — picked up three awards at the Grammys, including best new artist and best rap performance.