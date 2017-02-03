Chance the Rapper on Thursday tweeted that he plans to meet with Gov. Bruce Rauner on Friday — after the governor canceled a planned meeting due to this week’s severe tornado damage.
The two initially planned to meet Wednesday, but Rauner canceled so he could survey tornado damage in Naplate and Ottawa, where tornadoes cut a path of destruction on Tuesday.
The two men initially exchanged tweets after Chance — the 23-year-old West Chatham native turned hip-hop star — picked up three Grammys last month.
After Rauner tweeted his congratulations to the Chicago rapper and anti-gun violence activist for his Grammy wins, Chance the Rapper tweeted back, requesting a meeting.
“Congrats to @Chancetherapper for making history as an independent artist and taking home 3 Grammys,” the governor tweeted. “IL is proud that you’re one of our own.”
Chance — whose real name is Chancelor Bennett — made history for his best rap album win for “Coloring Book.” His album marked the first time the award has gone to a streamed-only album. A rule change last year allowed streamed-only recordings to be eligible for nominations.
Chance has picked up a giant fan base while releasing musical endeavors for free. His second mixtape ,“Acid Rap,” has been downloaded more than a million times, and he’s never signed with a label.
The rapper — whose dad served as deputy chief of staff to Mayor Emanuel — picked up three awards at the Grammys, including best new artist and best rap performance.