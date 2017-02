Chance the Rapper to Rauner: ‘Love to have meeting’

Recording artist Chance the Rapper accepts the Best Rap Album award for 'Coloring Book' onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS)

Chance the Rapper wants to meet with Bruce the governor.

After Gov. Bruce Rauner tweeted his congratulations to the Chicago rapper for his Grammy win, Chance the Rapper tweeted back requesting a meeting.

“Congrats to ‪@Chancetherapper for making history as an independent artist and taking home 3 Grammys,” the governor tweeted. “IL is proud that you’re one of our own.”

Chance the Rapper responded:

“Thank you Governor, I would love to have meeting with you this week if possible.”

