Chance the Rapper to Rauner: ‘Take our kids off the table’

Chance the Rapper addresses the media while walking out of the Thompson Center after meeting with Gov. Bruce Rauner on Friday, March 3, 2017. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Chicago rap impresario Chance the Rapper’s summit with Gov. Bruce

Rauner apparently did not go well.

The West Chatham native left the Thompson Center “flustered” Friday after a 30-minute conversation with the governor that centered on funding for the Chicago Public Schools.

Chance said he discussed the $215 million that had been earmarked for

CPS in a budget deal that collapsed earlier this year.

“He asked me where I thought the $215 million was supposed to come

from,” the rapper said, frowning, as a scrum of reporters crowded

around him at the elevators.

Asked as he stepped onto an elevator what his message was, Chance said,

“Take our kids off the table.”

Chance, born Chancellor Bennett, has won acclaim for his often politically charged lyrics since his first full-length mix tape, ” launched him to stardom in 2012, and has kept his hometown front and center in his work. His insights come in part from coming from an activist family: his father, Ken Bennett, was an aide to Harold Washington in the 1980s, and a former deputy chief of staff to Rahm Emanuel.

Bennett currently works for the tourism agency Choose Chicago, where Rauner served as chairman until his election as governor.

Chance also keeps a busy schedule in the city, still making regular appearances at open mic nights at the Harold Washington Library— which provided an early opportunity for him to perform— and even buying out a Chatham movie theater showing of “Get Out” last week and offering tickets free to anyone who showed up.

Chance officially ascended into the pop culture stratosphere with last year’s release of his third album, “Coloring Book,” which won three Grammys— and prompted Rauner to send out a congratulatory tweet. The rapper quickly responded with a tweet requesting a sit-down with the governor.

The governor quickly tweeted back and set up a meeting for Wednesday, which was postponed in the aftermath of tornadoes that struck the towns of downstate Ottawa and Naplate Tuesday night.