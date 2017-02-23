Channel 7’s Mark Giangreco suspended for anti-Trump voter tweet

Mark Giangreco, left, poses for a photo with retiring anchor Ron Magers last May. File Photo. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

WLS-Channel 7 sports anchor Mark Giangreco has been suspended without pay for a tweet calling President Donald Trump a “cartoon lunatic” elected by “a country of simpletons,” according to an online report.

The TV station handed Giangreco a “multi-week suspension” without pay, according to media blogger Robert Feder.

“Mark Giangreco’s Twitter comments are not in line with ABC 7 Chicago’s non-partisan editorial standards. We’ve reviewed the matter and are taking the appropriate action,” the station told Feder in written statement.

Giangreco appeared on the station’s 5 p.m. newscast on Thursday, after word of his suspension was reported.

The sportscaster drew his bosses’ ire when he responded to a tweet from a Toronto Star sports columnist who wrote “Donald Trump: a hateful ignorant corrupt simpleton supported by 87% of Republicans.”

Giangreco countered with a tweet since deleted: “So obvious, so disturbing. America exposed as a country full of simpletons who allowed this cartoon lunatic to be ‘elected.’”

Giangreco is ABC 7’s “Chicago sports director and primary sports anchor/reporter for the Number One rated 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. newscasts,” according to a biography on the station’s web site.

“Giangreco has earned a reputation for being a sports anchor that even non-sports fans enjoy watching, delivering sports with humor, wit and an interesting spin on the day’s sports news,” according to the bio. ”

He joined the station in 1994 after a stint at WMAQ-TV.

Giangreco is the brother of Pete Giangreco a leading Chicago-based Democratic political consultant whose clients have included Barack Obama, Rahm Emanuel and Tammy Duckworth.