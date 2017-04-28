Judge puts CPS discrimination lawsuit on life support

The Chicago Board of Education on Friday was dealt a big blow in its bid to immediately win more money for the city’s public school system, with a Cook County judge rejecting its argument that the state maintains “two separate and demonstrably unequal systems” for funding public education.

But Judge Franklin Valderrama gave the financially troubled Chicago Public Schools one last gasp at changing his mind, giving the school system until May 26 to file an amended complaint.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel and CPS CEO Forrest Claypool had been hoping for a preliminary injunction that would halt all payments to school districts, including Chicago, until a non-discriminatory way of distributing state money for public education could be determined.

If the judge had granted a preliminary injunction, it would have mandated the state to stop funding public schools across Illinois until the General Assembly can find a more equitable way to distribute education money and fund teacher pensions.

But, even if CPS had scored a legal knock-out in Round One, a financial rescue could not have possibly come in time to stave off the threatened June 1 closing of Chicago Public Schools.

A rewrite of the school funding formula that has eluded the Legislature for decades would not have come easily or quickly, particularly not so long as the marathon state budget stalemate drags on.

That meant that, if Emanuel hopes to preserve the longer school year that he took a teachers strike to achieve, he will have no choice but to roll the dice and rescue CPS.

Without the injunction, there will be less pressure on the Illinois General Assembly and more heat on the mayor to ride to the rescue to avert a premature end to the school year. And that is a risky proposition for a mayor who has spent the last six years attempting to shore up Chicago’s own shaky finances and prevent CPS from dragging the city under.

What Emanuel has called a “firewall” needs to come down — at least temporarily — in the form of a bridge loan from the city’s tax-increment-financing funds or a combination of a loan and yet another round of painful school budget cuts.

The most likely source of a temporary bridge loan is TIF, or tax-increment financing funds. The mayor has already used an $87.5 million TIF surplus to stave off another teachers strike. He could ask the City Council to declare another temporary surplus and hope the money would be paid back when a long-term solution is reached.

Emanuel is far more likely to borrow from TIF than he is to siphon from infrastructure funding by agreeing to a long-stalled ordinance that would automatically forward to the schools surplus TIF money in any year when CPS is in financial distress.

A bridge loan from the $620 million in “asset reserves” that remain from the sale of the Chicago Skyway is equally unlikely. That’s because Emanuel has taken great pains to replenish that “rainy day fund” drained by former Mayor Richard M. Daley to avoid raising property taxes.

And Equally unlikely is anything short of a full, $720 million payment due to the Chicago Teachers Pension Fund due on June 30.

Two years ago, the Emanuel administration asked the teachers pension fund for a five-month, $500 million loan, well aware that it was a “big ask” after the history of pension holidays and partial payments that created the CPS pension crisis.

The pension fund said no and would likely do so again.

Citing the landmark education civil rights case Brown v. Board of Education, Chicago Public Schools sued the state in February.

The lawsuit decried the state’s school-funding and pension systems, saying that “the State treats CPS’ schoolchildren, who are predominantly African American and Hispanic, as second-class children, relegated to the back of the State’s education funding school bus,” when compared to children in the rest of the predominantly white state. That violates the civil rights of CPS minority students, according to the suit, filed on behalf of five minority CPS families.

Gov. Rauner’s administration heralded the court action, calling the CPS suit a “distraction.”

“With this distraction behind us, we can move forward on working with the General Assembly to fix our state’s school funding formula,” state Education Secretary Beth Purvis said.

“Governor Rauner’s bipartisan commission has recommended changes that will create an equitable school funding formula to better meet the needs of each student within every school district in our state. Instead of pointing fingers and blaming decades of fiscal mismanagement on a governor who has been in office for two years, CPS should be urging lawmakers to pass a balanced budget that includes changes to our education system that will better meet the needs of every student.”