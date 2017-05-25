Chicago commuter train service to install new camera system

Chicago’s commuter train service is installing an upgraded $11 million camera system meant to enhance safety, including by taking video of engineers.

The step by Metra follows action by Congress in 2015 to require both inward-facing and outward-facing cameras on locomotives and other cars involved in the operation of trains. Among other things, the system will include recorders, microphones and crash-hardened storage memory.

A Wednesday statement from Metra says the array of cameras can be used to help verify that a train operator and crew are adhering to safety laws and procedures.

The more elaborate systems can also offer investigators more information as they try to pinpoint the cause of an accident.

Metra is one of the nation’s largest commuter train services. It provides 300,000 passenger trips each weekday.