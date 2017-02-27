Chicago goes ‘back to basics’ to boost dismal recycling rate

Chicago is launching a “back-to-basics” campaign to boost a recycling rate that has dropped to just 4.5 percent on the Southeast Side and 9 percent citywide since the rules were changed to “Go Bagless.”

Waste Management, the private waste hauler that handles recycling in the 7th Ward, is simplifying the rules by asking 1,700 local homeowners to recycle only three categories of items: paper, aluminum and plastic.

That “back-to-basics” approach is being articulated in a “Dear homeowner” letter and will be reinforced during a March 9 town hall meeting hosted by Streets and Sanitation Commissioner Charles Williams, Waste Management officials and the local ward superintendent.

If the “back-to-basics” approach succeeds in boosting 7th Ward recycling rates, it could be expanded citywide.

“It can be overwhelming for people if they start getting into all of the ‘don’ts.’ Then maybe they don’t want to do it,” said Streets and Sanitation spokesperson Sara McGann.

“If we just stick to the basics, we can see if we can increase the rate that way . . . . Instead of asking yourself, `Do I recycle this?’ you just know can go to these three things. It’s not as daunting to people who may not have the time.”

The city also plans to implement a new system for tagging carts to better explain which prohibited items were inside, prompting Waste Management crews to bypass those carts in favor of city pickups. That forces Chicago taxpayers to pay twice.

Finally, City Hall will follow up by putting up door hangers and, in some cases, literally knocking on doors to engage homeowners with the most contaminated carts in a conversation about their recycling habits — or the lack of them.

“You have to throw everything you can at the wall to see what sticks and try and ingrain it into our culture. We’re doing that,” McGann said.

Three months ago, Williams raised the possibility of discounting garbage collection fees to incentivize homeowners to recycle.

“An incentive would help us. . . . You would get a percentage of your bill off. . . . We’re considering everything we possibly can to educate the public and get them interested in willingly changing that behavior,” Williams said then.

Now, McGann is maintaining that both penalties and incentives are off the table in favor of education.

That won’t sit well with Ald. George Cardenas (12th), chairman of the City Council’s Hispanic Caucus.

With Williams on the hot seat last fall at City Council budget hearings, Cardenas railed about a recycling program that pays private contractors to make pickups they don’t make.

If homeowners throw in plastic bags, paper bags or other prohibited items, the cart is tagged and city crews pick up those contaminated carts with other routine garbage.

“Millions of dollars being spent not to do something at a time when we’re hitting people with fees upon fees, increased property taxes, garbage fees. It goes against everything we stand for in this Council,” Cardenas said then.

“Something needs to be done in recycling — either completely revamp the program, or we go back and we do it ourselves,” he said. “Just take it over.”

Williams continued to resist calls to ticket residents for recycling mistakes.

“Anyone can drop something in someone’s cart. But once it’s in there and that cart is contaminated, we’re stuck. We have to put that into the landfill,” he said then.

Greg Maxwell is senior vice president of Resource Management, an independent recycling company that has a contract with the city to receive, process and market blue-cart recycling materials.

Maxwell has acknowledged that Chicagoans “need to be educated to do the right thing.” But once that break-in period is over, the city needs to get tough.

“There has to be some kind of a system where the consumer knows that they can’t continue to do that. One way is to not take the bin at all and tell them, `Your bin is contaminated. Remove these contaminants and the next time we come, we’ll pick it up. If you don’t remove the contaminants, we can’t pick it up,’ ” Maxwell said.

Another possibility is “some kind of fee” associated with that missed pickup, he said.

“The fee is not a penalty. The fee is to address the cost of what it takes to collect contaminated material and then having to transport and remove the contaminants at a recycling facility. Contaminants that should have been thrown out in the first place,” Maxwell said. “Things like that work. Tickets work. If people speed or go through red lights and they get tickets, they stop.”