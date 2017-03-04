Feds’ memo throws Chicago cop consent decree up for grabs

WASHINGTON — The potential of a consent decree between the Trump Justice Department and the Chicago Police Department was thrown into doubt on Monday, when Attorney General Jeff Sessions said pacts covering other cities done in the Obama era would be subject to a review.

The review came in a two-page Justice Department memo ordering officials to “immediately review all Department activities,” including “contemplated consent decrees” with local law enforcement agencies.

In the last days of the Obama Administration, the Justice Department, then headed by Attorney General Loretta Lynch concluded a 13-month Chicago Police Department civil rights probe, finding a variety of abuses and setting the city on a course that was leading to a federal consent decree.

The Trump Administration’s Sessions, in his memo, titled “Supporting Federal, State, Local and Tribal Law Enforcement,” first disclosed by the Washington Post, said that local law enforcement, not the federal government was “first and foremost” responsible for “best practices” in policing.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel in January – a week before the inauguration of President Donald Trump – signed an “agreement in principle” to negotiate a consent decree — culminating in the appointment of a federal monitor — to ride herd over the sweeping police reforms recommended Justice Department.

Sessions review of police consent decrees comes as no surprise. He long has been skeptical of these agreements.

Trump has been focused on crime in Chicago, with frequent references to shootings in his remarks. The most recent was last week, during a meeting with leaders of the Fraternal Order of Police, including Dean Angelo, the chief of the Chicago police union.

In a speech to to the National Association of Attorneys General several weeks ago, Sessions criticized the Obama DOJ’s scathing indictment of the Chicago Police Department as “pretty anecdotal and not so scientifically based.” That’s even though Sessions acknowledged that he has only read the summary of the 161-page report.

To the cheers of the police union, Sessions sent his strongest signal to date that he was more concerned about supporting demoralized police officers than he was about negotiating a consent decree culminating in the hiring of a federal monitor to make certain police reforms are implemented in a timely fashion, no matter what it costs local taxpayers.

“Unfortunately in recent years, law enforcement as a whole has been unfairly maligned and blamed for the unacceptable deeds of a few bad actors. Our officers, deputies and troopers believe the political leadership of this country abandoned them. Their morale has suffered. And last year, amid this intense public scrutiny and criticism, the number of police officers killed in the line of duty increased 10 percent over the year before,” Sessions was quoted as saying in his prepared remarks.