Chicago Police union election results expected today

The union that represents rank-and-file Chicago Police officers is expected to announce the results of a runoff election for president Wednesday afternoon.

Fraternal Order of Police President Dean Angelo faces Patrol Officer Kevin Graham in the contest.

The winner faces negotiating a new police contract amid pressure to remove hard-fought union protections.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel and police Supt. Eddie Johnson have promised to implement sweeping reforms outlined in a damning Department of Justice report released last year, even though it is clear that Attorney General Jeff Sessions is not interested in pursuing a consent decree mandating those changes.

Angelo found himself in a runoff last month when he failed to get a majority of the vote in what was originally a six-way contest for the union’s top leadership post.

Angelo claimed 34.8 percent of votes. Graham got 24.8 percent. Former FOP President Mike Shields failed to place in the top two.

Claiming a majority of the votes was too tall an order considering the level of discontent and the upheaval of the past three years.

It included the police shooting of Laquan McDonald; the firing of police Supt. Garry McCarthy; scathing indictments of the Chicago Police Department by the Task Force on Police Accountability and the U.S. Department of Justice; and Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s decision to acknowledge a “code of silence” that has some police officers covering up the wrongdoing of colleagues or turning a blind eye to it.

The last police contract — negotiated under Angelo’s leadersip — guaranteed labor peace through the 2015 mayoral election and included an 11 percent pay raise over five years.