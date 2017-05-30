CPS will ‘do whatever’s necessary’ to open come fall: Forrest Claypool

The Chicago Public Schools will open in the fall no matter what happens with budget talks in Springfield over the next two days, schools chief Forrest Claypool said Tuesday.

“We will open the schools in the fall, and we’ll do whatever’s necessary to do that,” Claypool told a sold-out crowd at the City Club of Chicago.

In the face of the continuing budget stalemate in Springfield, the Chicago Board of Education agreed last week to borrow as much as $396 million in short-term, high-interest loans to make it to the end of the current school year. At the same time, it authorized CPS officials to borrow further by selling up to half a billion dollars in bonds to float the cash-strapped school system through the new school year until tax revenue comes in.

CPS has been lobbying for changes in the state’s education funding formula to benefit districts with a large number of children from low-income families. Those efforts have gone nowhere amid the larger state budget impasse between Democrat-led legislators and Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner.

On Tuesday, Claypool, who has blamed Rauner for CPS’s budget troubles, stepped up his rhetoric, saying, “This racially discriminatory state funding is a cancer upon CPS . . . . Only the removal of the cancer — by either Springfield or by the courts — will cure the patient.”

Claypool argued that CPS isn’t alone, that “there are school districts throughout the state who are suffering as well from the type of economic discrimination that we talked about earlier, as well as the withholding of block grants, which the state is doing. And there are hundreds of school districts throughout the state that are in deficit-spending who are hanging by a thread and probably not able to open school in the fall but for a state education budget. So this is a statewide issue in many ways.”

Under Claypool, CPS has refiled a civil rights lawsuit against the governor that originally was dismissed in late April by a Cook County judge who told lawyers for the school system they could change the suit and file again.

