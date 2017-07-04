Chicago State University board discussing personnel moves now

Paul Vallas awaits word Friday from the Chicago State University Board of Trustees about whether he'll join the university as an administrator. Vallas resigned his part-time board seat this week. | Maria Cardona/ Sun-Times

Paul Vallas, Gov. Bruce Rauner’s top pick to run financially troubled Chicago State University, has resigned his part-time position on the university’s board of trustees, setting the stage for Vallas to take an administrative post at the South Side school. CSU board Chairman Marshall Hatch confirmed Vallas’ departure from the board on Friday, shortly before the panel went into closed session to discuss leadership changes at CSU. Vallas, who attended the meeting, declined to talk to a Chicago Sun-Times reporter. The newspaper reported Friday that, as New Orleans schools chief in 2007 and 2008, Vallas arranged to award no-bid consulting contracts to a company owned by Gary Solomon — who was convicted recently of bribing former Chicago Public Schools CEO Barbara Byrd-Bennett. Hatch said the board received Vallas’ resignation letter on Monday.

“We appreciate so much his service and his contribution as a member of this board,” Hatch said at the beginning of Friday’s meeting.

Members of the public addressed the board before members went into closed session.

Michael Johnson — a 2002 CSU alumnus and president and CEO of the Boys & Girls Club in Madison, Wis. — said he drove three hours to attend the meeting because of everything he has been reading about CSU recently.

Johnson publicly expressed his support for Vallas and said he was the reason why he attended CSU.

“Paul Vallas is somebody that I respect,” Johnson said. “It was Paul Vallas who encouraged me when I was working in Englewood High School to come to CSU and to get a degree. He is one of the most respected urban school reform leaders in this country. Find a role that he can play. He deserves to be at the table to take the university to the next level.”

Others who spoke expressed opposition to Vallas — or noted that former Chicago State President Thomas Calhoun should have been given more of a chance to reform the school. Calhoun left Chicago State in September after just nine months on the job and got $600,000 in severance from the university.

“Paul Vallas wrecked Chicago Public Schools,” said Frank Horton, a 1964 CSU alumnus and president of the Chicago State University Educators Scholarship Fund.

“Paul will resign and you would put him as a leader. That’s the deal made,” Horton told board members. “I hope you don’t you don’t let this Bruce Rauner and his people to control you.”