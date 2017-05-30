CTU discussing merger with union for Chicago charter schools

The Chicago Teachers Union is taking steps to merge with the union that represents many of the city’s charter schools.

A merger would turn the ChiACTS union for charter school staffers into a division of the CTU, which is the country’s oldest teachers union.

Both unions still need to approve the proposal, according to a letter obtained by the Chicago Sun-Times that was sent by the union to the hundreds of CTU governing delegates.

The ChiACTS Local 4343 — the Chicago Alliance of Charter Teachers and Staff — would vote as soon as June.

“We believe that unification is a key step to allow educators to speak with one voice in Chicago, halt privatization and bring additional resources to our collective work at the CTU,” the letter says. “That said, merging two dynamic locals into a single union is a delicate process and will inevitably bring challenges and tensions. We must be intentional about addressing both sets of members’ questions, concerns and commitments to having a clear voice, representation and identity within the new, larger organization.”

ChiACTS members recently threatened strikes against three of Chicago’s charter school operators — the UNO Charter School Network, ASPIRA Charter Schools and Passages Charter School. None of the threatened strikes happened. Most recently, the Passages contract disputes was settled late last week, shortly before a strike deadline.