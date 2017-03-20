Chicago to triple the ‘grace period’ for running red lights

Chicago motorists caught on camera blowing through red lights will have triple the “grace period” before being slapped with $100 tickets, under a fundamental change recommended Monday and embraced by Mayor Rahm Emanuel.

Transportation Commissioner Rebekah Scheinfeld said the city will “immediately” triple that grace period to three-tenths of a second after the light turns red, based on the results of a study by Northwestern University’s Transportation Center.

The center was paid $311,778 to study red-light camera enforcement and chart a path forward for a despised program built on a $2 million bribery scandal that paid a convicted bureaucrat $2,000 for every additional intersection.

The 105-page study recommended that the program Chicago motorists love to hate continue because of the “significant safety benefits” it has provided. Those benefits: include a 19 percent reduction in “series side-angle and turning crashes” caused by red-light-running; a 10 percent reduction in “injury-producing” crashes and a “measurable spillover effect” that, consultants said, improved safety, even at intersections without red-light cameras.

But the study also recommended that the “grace period for calling it a ticket” or “enforcement threshold” be lengthening to anywhere — from one-tenth of a second after the light turns red to three- or four-tenths of a second.

“You’ve been caught on camera going on red. Technically, that’s a violation. Currently, if this occurs within the first tenth-of-a-second, you’re not ticketed. We’re recommending they increase that period to three-tenths of four-tenths of a second. That seemed more consistent with practices across the country….From a safety standpoint, it did not appear that would make a difference,” Dr. Hani S. Mahmassani, director of the Northwestern University Traffic Center said Monday.

“But also, there is a legitimate dilemma zone…Motorists who are otherwise law-abiding may, in fact, just not be able to come to a complete stop when they see the yellow indication….Even a law-abiding citizen may not be able to complete the maneuver because of some indecision. This would be one way of alleviating that without any negative impacts on safety. We may even see a possible reduction in some of the rear-end crashes that are observed.”

Mahmassani estimated that the change could reduce the volume of red-light tickets issued by ten percent. But he noted that the reduction would vary across intersections.

Scheinfeld noted that the new grace period is “more generous” than many other major cities, including New and Philadelphia.

“By accepting the recommendation of the academic team, we are giving the benefit of the doubt to well-intentioned drivers while remaining focused on the most reckless behaviors,” Scheinfeld was quoted as saying in a press release.

“We want to emphasize that extending this enforcement threshold is not an invitation to drivers to try to beat the right light.”

At Northwestern’s suggestion, Scheinfeld said the city has also agreed to “begin the process of relocating cameras” from six existing intersections to five others where the study shows red-light cameras would have a greater impact on safety.

Targeted for removal are red-light cameras at: 95th and Stony Island; 71st and Western; Pershing Road and Western; Grand Ave. and Oak Park; Irving Park Road and Kedzie and Peterson and Pulaski.

Those cameras could be relocated to: Lake and Wacker; Michigan and Jackson; Grand and Dearborn, Central, Foster, Northwest Hwy and Milwaukee; and Pershing Road and Martin Luther King Drive.

Two years ago, Emanuel removed 50 red-light cameras at 25 more Chicago intersections where accidents have been reduced to put out a political fire that had threatened to burn him in the April 7 runoff.

That left Chicago with 298 red-light cameras at 149 intersections – a 20 percent reduction in the nation’s largest red-light camera program installed by former Mayor Richard M. Daley.

Vanquished mayoral challenger Jesus “Chuy” Garcia had promised to end, what he called the “red light rip-off” by removing every one of Chicago’s red-light cameras on his first day in office. He never said how he would replace the money.

Millionaire businessman Willie Wilson, who got 25 percent of the black vote Feb. 24, also made red-light cameras an issue before throwing his support to Garcia in Round 2.

To restore public confidence in the scandal-scarred program, Emanuel also sped up the timetable for installation of countdown clocks at 42 red-light intersections that still didn’t have them and embraced red-light camera reforms championed by a pair of influential aldermen.

After the election, the reforms sought by Beale (9th) and Economic, Capital and Technology Development Committee Chairman Tom Tunney (44th) were watered down.

Beale and Tunney had wanted yellow lights at red-light intersections to be “no less than 3.2 seconds or the recognized national standards, plus one additional second, whichever is greater” but settled for no change.

And instead of mandating City Council approval before new red-light cameras are “removed, moved or added,” the aldermen settled for a neighborhood hearing and payment plan reforms.

CDOT also promised to engage a team of academics with expertise in traffic engineering and traffic safety to conduct a “comprehensive review” of the red light camera program after examining “best practices” across the nation to determine criteria for future removal and placement of cameras.

Still, Emanuel remained committed to the program that Chicago motorists love to hate – and the reason is revenue.

In the summer of 2015, the Chicago Sun-Times reported that red light cameras had churned out 2.2 million tickets and generated $284.9 million in fines since Emanuel took office, a revenue source the cash-strapped city simply cannot afford to relinquish, records show.

Emanuel inherited the red-light camera program from Daley and has had nothing but headaches from it ever since.

He fired the Arizona contractor at the center of a $2 million bribery scandal and replaced Redflex Traffic Systems with Xerox State & Local Solutions Traffic Solutions.

When a Chicago Tribune investigation questioned the legitimacy of thousands of $100 tickets, Emanuel asked Inspector General Joe Ferguson to conduct an exhaustive review of the red-light camera program.