Chicago’s population drops slightly — again — but still up from 2010

Chicago remained the third-largest U.S. city, with 2.7 million residents, despite a population loss of 8,638, according to data released Thursday morning by the U.S. Census Bureau.

The drop in population mirrors a trend throughout the metropolitan area: Among the 19 largest metro areas in the United States, the Chicago region was the only one that did not grow in population between 2015 and 2016, according to census figures released in March.

In all, the census put the population within Chicago’s city limits at 2,704,958 as of July 1, 2016 — with the number of residents declining for the third consecutive year. That’s still up slightly from the April 1, 2010, census, when the city’s population was 2,695,598.

The Chicago region lost 19,570 residents, or .2 percent, more people lost than in any other metro area in the country, according to the March data. The Chicago region includes Naperville, Elgin and parts of northwest Indiana and southeast Wisconsin.

An exodus of African-American people has been cited as one reason for the decrease in Chicago’s population in recent years. Some of the former black city-dwellers appear to have ended up in the suburbs, which census data show gained 105,500 black residents between 2000 and 2014 — a 22 percent increase — while Chicago’s black population dropped by more than 200,500 people — roughly 19 percent.

But the city also has experienced a boom in residential high-rise construction in and around downtown, putting people into gleaming buildings including Aqua and Wolf Point.

New York remains the largest U.S. city by a wide margin, its population of 8.5 million people being more than twice that of the 4 million of runner-up Los Angeles. Houston clocked in fourth, with a population of 2.3 million.

The census data showed a migration of Americans to the South. Ten of the 15 fastest-growing cities with populations of 50,000 or more were spread across that region in 2016, with four of the top five found in Texas.

“Overall, cities in the South continue to grow at a faster rate than any other U.S. region,” said demographer Amel Toukabri of the bureau’s population division.

Since the 2010 Census, the populations of large southern cities grew by an average of 9.4 percent, while cities in the West grew by 7.3 percent. Northeastern cities showed 1.8 percent growth, while populations of Midwestern cities grew by 3.0 percent.

Four cities in the West were among the top 15: Bend, Oregon; Buckeye, Arizona; Lehi, Utah; and Meridian, Idaho. One Midwestern city, Ankeny, Iowa, made the top 15, while the Northeast was shut out.

Phoenix showed the largest one-year numerical population increase of 32,113 from 2015 to 2016.

League City, Texas, situated between Houston and Galveston, was the lone city to cross the 100,000 population threshold, reaching 102,010 in 2016.

Only North Dakota and the District of Columbia saw the addition of housing units increase by more than the pre-2007 levels of 1.4 percent. North Dakota housing stock increased by 1.6 percent from 2015 to 1026, while that in D.C. grew by 1.4 percent.

Here are the 15 most populous cities as of July 1, 2016:

New York: 8,537,673

Los Angeles: 3,976,322

Chicago: 2,704,958

Houston: 2,303,482

Phoenix: 1,615,017

Philadelphia: 1,567,872

San Antonio: 1,492,510

San Diego: 1,406,630

Dallas: 1,317,929

San Jose, California: 1,025,350

Austin, Texas: 947,890

Jacksonville, Florida: 880,619

San Francisco, California: 870,887

Columbus, Ohio: 860,090

Indianapolis: 855,164

Contributing: Associated Press