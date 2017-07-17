Ferguson releases explosive new details about email scandal

The son of a former Chicago alderman used his city email account to buy or sell “at least four firearms and five cars” and transmitted hate-filled emails describing African-American as “wild animals.”

The Chicago Sun-Times was the first to report that Inspector General Joe Ferguson uncovered the racist, sexist and homo-phobic emails circulating in the Department of Water Management while investigating allegations that now former District Superintendent Paul Hansen had used his city email account to sell guns.

Hansen is the son of former longtime Ald. Bernard Hansen (44th). The elder Hansen presided over Wrigleyville during the Cubs’ marathon battle for lights at Wrigley Field. His checkered past with the Department of Water Management includes allegations that his political clout helped him get his job back after a DUI conviction.

On Monday, Ferguson issued a quarterly report that includes even explosive new details about the email scandal that triggered a housecleaning in the Department of Water Management.

New disclosures about a supervisory employee whom sources identified as Hansen include allegations that the now-fired employee:

–Sent an email with the subject line “Chicago Safari Tickets” to multiple high-ranking Water Management colleagues.

“If you didn’t book a Chicago Safari adventure with us this 4th of July weekend, this is what you missed,” the email states, listing the number of people shot in Englewood, Garfield Park, Austin, Lawndale, South Shore, Woodlawn and other neighborhood plagued be gang violence.

The email goes on to state that, “All Chicago Safari packages include 3 deluxe Harold’s Chicken meals a day.”

It concludes by saying, “We guarantee that you will see at least one kill and five crime scenes per three-day tour. You’ll also see lots and lots of animals in their natural habitat.”

Yet another email with the subject line, “Watermelon Protection” includes the image of a Ku Klus Klan robe on a stick in the middle of a watermelon patch. Another under the subject line, “U Know U be In Da Hood” contains several photos, including one of a wheelbarrow full of watermelons with a sign that states, “Apply for a Credit Card. Free Watermelon.”

–Used his city email account to negotiate personal purchases or sales of at least four firearms and five cars with private individuals.”

–Used a city computer to access websites unrelated to city business on thousands of occasions over a four-month period, including accessing sexually explicit, age –restricted videos on YouTube.

Hansen hung up on Sun-Times reporter seeking comment on the new allegations.

Ferguson’s quarterly report also reveals that a Water Management chemist “harassed” a former and current employee “through the transmission of multiple text messages and phone calls that included derogatory and threatening messages.”

The alleged harassment occurred “after both employees had already filed multiple complaints—including with the Chicago Police Department, the Department of Human Resources, and OIG—against the chemist for aggressive and threatening behavior toward them.

Newly-appointed Water Management Commissioner Randy Conner followed Ferguson’s recommendation to fire the chemist, only to have the fired employee file a grievance challenging the termination. Arbitration is ongoing.

Another now-fired Water Management supervisor was accused of sending racist and hateful emails that referred to Muslims as “rag head —-suckers” and describing African-Americans as “wild animals” who are “untamed” in response to Hansen’s “Chicago Safari” email.

The fired supervisor also suggested that people “should have thrown grenades at a black Italian politician instead of bananas,” Ferguson wrote.

Last month, a housecleaning in the Department of Water Management at the center of the Hired Truck and city hiring scandals swept out Commissioner Barrett Murphy, managing deputy William Bresnahan and Hansen.

Sources said Murphy–whose wife is a close friend of Emanuel’s wife, Amy Rule–was held responsible for the chain of racist and sexist emails sent by an underling whom the commissioner failed to discipline, even though Murphy was among those receiving the emails.

Murphy’s ouster was a stunner, even in a city department with a history of corruption that’s notorious for its ugly, hate-filled culture.

That’s because it came at the risk of losing two close friends.

Lockwood once chaired a political fundraising committee for the mayor. She’s an Emanuel appointee to the Chicago Public Library board who helped organize the 2012 NATO Summit for the mayor and had a one-year, $160,000 consulting contract with the tourism agency known as Choose Chicago.

Earlier this month, two more high-level supervisors were placed on administrative leave pending termination proceedings.

Conner who is African-American, has been given carte blanche in a department with an ugly history of corruption and intolerance.

Ferguson’s investigation is ongoing and is almost certain to trigger more high-level firings, City Hall sources said.

The latest batch of emails released late Friday and the explosive new details included in Ferguson’s quarterly report are certain to bolster a federal lawsuit filed against the department at the center of the Hired Truck and city hiring scandals.

The lawsuit accuses the city of “deliberate and unlawful policies, patterns and employment practices to create and proliferate a hostile and abusive work environment based on race that includes violence, intimidation, retaliation, constructive discharge against the plaintiffs and the class of similarly situated former and current” Water Management employees.

It seeks “unpaid wages, liquidated damages, attorneys fees and declaratory and injunctive relief.”